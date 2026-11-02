Qatar's Ministry of Defence announced on June 9, 2026 that two categories of non-citizens are now eligible to join the national service programme

Applicants must be born in Qatar , hold a valid residency permit, be at least 18 years old, and pass both a medical assessment and admission interview

Participants who complete the programme will receive a monthly incentive of up to QAR 7,000 and priority consideration for permanent residency

Qatar's Ministry of Defence has expanded eligibility for its national service programme beyond Qatari nationals, opening enrolment to children of Qatari mothers and non-Qatari residents born in the country.

The Ministry confirmed the change via its official X account on Tuesday, 9 June 2026, marking what appears to be the first time the programme has been formally extended to these two categories of non-citizens.

Qatar expands national service eligibility to children of Qatari mothers and residents born there. Image credit: Popartic, YUICHI YAMAZAKI/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Qatar's national service

To be eligible, applicants must satisfy a set of conditions regardless of which category they fall under. They must have been born in Qatar, be at least 18 years of age, and hold a valid Qatar Residency Permit.

Candidates are also required to demonstrate good conduct, with no prior convictions for offences involving dishonesty or breach of trust, unless they have since been rehabilitated. Anyone previously dismissed from service is not eligible to apply.

All applicants must pass a medical assessment and an admission interview before being accepted into the programme.

Those applying under the children-of-Qatari-mothers category are required to submit additional documentation. This includes a copy of the mother's passport and birth certificate, alongside the applicant's own Qatar ID, valid passport, and birth certificate. All applications are to be submitted electronically through the recruitment section of the Ministry of Defence's official website.

Benefits for programme participants

The service period can extend to five years. Throughout that time, participants receive a monthly financial incentive of up to QAR 7,000. Upon completing the programme, participants gain priority consideration for recruitment into the Qatar Armed Forces.

Beyond military service, those who finish the programme will also receive priority in obtaining permanent residency in Qatar, an incentive likely to appeal to long-term residents seeking a more stable status in the country.

The expansion reflects a broader approach to national service, bringing in individuals with strong ties to Qatar, whether through birth on its soil or through maternal lineage, while offering a structured route to both military participation and long-term settlement.

Qatar grants one country 30-day visas on arrival

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Qatar had unveiled an on-arrival visa scheme for Iranian nationals.

This allows them to enter the country for tourism or business without obtaining a visa before travelling.

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Source: YEN.com.gh