Portugal launched a fast-track visa programme that processed over 6,000 applications within 20 days

Two specific occupations qualified applicants for the accelerated scheme, drawing thousands of foreign nationals

The initiative marked a significant shift in how Portugal is managing its immigration and labour demands

Portugal has approved more than 6,000 visas for foreign nationals through a new 20-day fast-track immigration programme, marking a notable acceleration in the country's approach to processing work-related applications.

The initiative, which targeted applicants in two specific occupations, was designed to fast-track entry for skilled workers in sectors where Portugal has identified significant labour shortages.

Portugal issues close to 6,000 visas to foreigners under its 20-day fast-track scheme. Photo credit: izusek/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Under the scheme, eligible foreigners were able to receive visa approvals within three weeks, a sharp contrast to the considerably longer waiting times that had previously characterised the process.

Two occupations driving the fast-track programme

The fast-track scheme applied specifically to individuals working in caregiving and domestic service roles, two areas where demand has outpaced the available local workforce.

Authorities identified these sectors as critical to sustaining the country's ageing population and supporting households, making the accelerated processing a strategic priority rather than a routine administrative update.

Portugal's immigration services processed the applications within the stipulated 20-day window, demonstrating that the country's institutions could move efficiently when political will and clear criteria were in place.

Portugal's broader immigration push

The programme forms part of a wider effort by Portuguese authorities to attract foreign workers and address demographic challenges that have placed increasing pressure on the labour market.

Portugal has in recent years positioned itself as a relatively accessible destination for migrants from Portuguese-speaking countries in Africa and South America, and this latest initiative appears to extend that openness further.

The approval of over 6,000 visas within such a compressed timeframe signals that the government is prepared to scale up its immigration infrastructure to meet demand, particularly in sectors tied to social care and household support.

For many of the applicants, the fast-track process represented an opportunity to secure legal status and employment in Europe far sooner than traditional routes would have allowed.

Portugal lists digital nomad visa requirements

In a related development, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Portugal had set a minimum salary threshold that foreigners, including Ghanaians, were required to meet to qualify for its Digital Nomad Visa.

The visa offered non-EU nationals a legal pathway to live and work remotely in Portugal for an extended period.

Applicants were required to satisfy several conditions beyond income, including proof of remote employment or freelance work.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh