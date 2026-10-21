Linford Atakora, a 29-year-old Ghanaian national, faced federal charges after fraudulently using a relative's identity to secure employment in North Dakota

Atakora presented a relative's driver's licence and social security card to obtain work at a home health agency in Bismarck in March 2024

The fraudulent employment resulted in over $51,000 in ineligible claims submitted to Health and Human Services

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A 29-year-old Ghanaian national has been sentenced to approximately nine months in federal custody and ordered deported from the United States after fraudulently assuming the identity of an American citizen to gain employment.

United States District Court Judge Daniel L. Hovland sentenced Linford Atakora on a felony charge of Misuse of a Social Security Number, with the term of imprisonment corresponding to time already served.

A Ghanaian national, was sentenced to nine months and ordered deported after using a relative’s identity to get work. Image credit: Hill Street Studios, Richard T. Nowitz/Gett y Images

Source: Getty Images

Judge Hovland also issued a removal order directing that Atakora be returned to the Republic of Ghana.

How Atakora obtained fraudulent employment

Court documents reveal that in March 2024, Atakora used the name, date of birth, and social security number belonging to a relative who holds United States citizenship to apply for a position at Love and Care, Inc., a home health agency based in Bismarck, North Dakota. He submitted his relative's driver's licence and social security card as part of the application process, and subsequently completed a falsified IRS Form W-4 Employee's Withholding Certificate along with an employee information form.

At the time, Atakora held no valid social security number and had no legal authorisation to work in the United States. As a direct consequence of the deception, Love and Care, Inc. submitted ineligible claims to Health and Human Services totalling $51,435.63.

Federal authorities issue warning to employers

United States Attorney Nicholas W. Chase used the sentencing to issue a direct warning to workers and businesses across North Dakota.

"This case serves as an important reminder to North Dakota workers and employers that working under another person's identity or social security number to circumvent immigration work requirements is a federal crime," Chase said. "Our office will continue to work with our state and federal law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute these types of offenses."

The case was investigated by the Social Security Administration's Office of Inspector General and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan J. O'Konek.

The prosecution forms part of a broader federal effort under the newly established National Fraud Enforcement Division, announced by the Department of Justice on 7 April. The division, which investigates and prosecutes fraud against the American public, operates in support of President Donald Trump's Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a government-wide initiative chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance targeting fraud, waste, and abuse within federal benefit programmes.

US orders African TPS holders to leave the country

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had ordered holders of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) from Ethiopia to leave the country.

This comes after US District Judge Brian Murphy lifted the stay on Ethiopia's TPS termination.

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Source: YEN.com.gh