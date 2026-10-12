UAE Halts Visas for Nationals of Certain African Countries

The UAE jointly announced a suspension of all new visa categories for nationals of three African countries, citing the Ebola situation in Central and East Africa

The ban covers the Democratic Republic of the Congo , Uganda , and South Sudan , and came into effect at 13 : 00 on Saturday, June 6, 2026

The UAE also barred entry for travellers arriving from the three countries, even those transiting through a third nation before reaching the UAE

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The United Arab Emirates has suspended all new visas for nationals of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan in response to the ongoing Ebola situation in Central and East Africa.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) jointly announced the precautionary measures, which took effect at 13:00 on Saturday, 6 June 2026.

The UAE suspends new visas for nationals of the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan, and bars arrivals, including via third countries. Image credit: RALF HIRSCHBERGER, Moussa81/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UAE visa ban covers all categories

The suspension covers every category of new visa applications, including visit visas, for citizens of the three named countries. No exemptions were outlined in the joint announcement.

Alongside the halt on visa issuance, the UAE has also prohibited the entry of any traveller who departed from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan, regardless of whether they stopped over in a third country beforehand. Passengers who transited through another nation before attempting to enter the UAE remain subject to the entry restriction.

Why the UAE introduced the measures

The NCEMA and ICP described the restrictions as precautionary, directly connecting them to the Ebola outbreak developing across Central and East Africa. The DRC has experienced multiple Ebola outbreaks over the years, and both Uganda and South Sudan share borders with the country, raising concerns about regional transmission.

Neither authority indicated when the visa suspension or entry ban would be lifted, nor did they set out the specific conditions that would need to be met before the measures are relaxed.

UAE names 2 groups eligible for 1-year extension

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE has introduced a formal provision allowing foreign women who lose their residence status.

This could be attained through divorce or the death of a spouse to remain in the country legally for an additional year.

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Source: YEN.com.gh