Qatar Releases List of Countries Eligible for Visa-Free Travel

Visit Qatar confirmed that nationals of all six Gulf Cooperation Council member states can enter Qatar without a visa

The visa-free arrangement covers citizens of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates

Qatar's open-border policy for GCC nationals reflects a broader regional integration framework across the Arabian Gulf

Qatar has granted automatic visa-free access to citizens of all Gulf Cooperation Council member states.

This information was shared by Visit Qatar, the country's official tourism authority.

Qatar, under Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, confirms visa-free entry for all Gulf Cooperation Council nationals. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The exemption covers passport holders from five nations: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Together with Qatar, these countries make up the six-member GCC bloc, a regional intergovernmental organisation that promotes economic and political cooperation among Arab Gulf states.

Citizens of the listed countries may enter Qatar without applying for a visa in advance, in line with the shared mobility arrangements governing movement within the Gulf.

Qatar's visa-free policy for GCC nationals

The arrangement forms part of a wider intra-GCC travel framework that allows nationals of member states to cross into one another's territories with relative ease.

The policy reflects the bloc's longstanding commitment to regional integration, and Qatar's participation in that framework means millions of Gulf residents face no visa barriers when entering the country.

Qatar occupies a small peninsula in the Persian Gulf, sharing its only land border with Saudi Arabia to the south.

Governed as an absolute monarchy under the Al Thani ruling family, the country has grown considerably in stature over recent decades.

Its capital, Doha, has transformed into a modern skyline anchored by financial institutions, cultural landmarks such as the Museum of Islamic Art, and world-class tourism infrastructure. Qatar is also home to Qatar Airways, one of the region's most prominent carriers.

Qatar's wealth and regional standing

The country's prosperity is rooted in its vast natural gas and crude oil reserves, which have made it one of the world's foremost exporters of liquefied natural gas.

In recent years, Qatar has channelled significant resources into economic diversification, expanding its presence in aviation, financial services and tourism beyond its hydrocarbon base.

Travellers from outside the GCC who intend to visit Qatar are advised to confirm their own entry requirements through Qatar's official immigration channels before departure, as visa conditions differ substantially by nationality.

US lists countries eligible for visa-free travel

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US published a list of countries whose citizens qualify to enter the country without a standard visa under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP).

The list showed 42 countries whose citizens may travel to the US for tourism or business purposes for up to 90 days without obtaining a visa in advance.

The eligible countries span Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Source: YEN.com.gh