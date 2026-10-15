Qatar has published the full list of European nationalities required to pay a fee for a visa on arrival or tourist visa before travel

The 11 countries and territories on the list include Albania, Belarus, Montenegro and several British Crown dependencies

Travellers from the listed nations must pay QAR 100 and can apply either on arrival or in advance through Qatar's Hayya platform

Qatar has officially named 11 European countries and territories whose citizens must pay a fee to enter the Gulf nation, either through a visa on arrival or a tourist visa obtained before departure.

Qatar has published the full list of European nationalities required to pay a fee for a visa on arrival or tourist visa before travel. Credit: Sean Gallup

Source: Getty Images

The information appears in Qatar's official travel guidance, which outlines a tiered entry system granting different levels of access depending on nationality.

While some nationalities enjoy entirely visa-free entry, those on this specific list fall into a fee-paying category and must go through a formal visa process.

The 11 countries and territories listed are:

Åland Islands Albania Belarus Faroe Islands Gibraltar Guernsey Isle of Man Jersey Montenegro Svalbard and Jan Mayen, The Holy See (Vatican City)

Several entries on the list are not independent states but rather autonomous or semi-dependent territories. Guernsey, Jersey, and the Isle of Man are British Crown dependencies, while the Faroe Islands are a self-governing territory of Denmark.

The Åland Islands are an autonomous region of Finland, and Svalbard and Jan Mayen are Norwegian territories located in the Arctic Ocean.

How the Qatar Visa on Arrival Process Works

Citizens of the listed countries have two routes available to them.

They may obtain the visa directly upon arriving at a Qatari port of entry, or they can apply in advance through the Hayya platform, which is Qatar's official travel and visa portal.

Both options carry the same charge of QAR 100, equivalent to approximately 36,494 Nigerian naira at the current exchange rate.

Travellers from these nations are advised to confirm their entry requirements well ahead of their intended travel dates to avoid any complications at the border.

Qatar lists visa-free countries for tourists

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Qatar's official tourism authority had confirmed that citizens of five specific countries were fully exempt from tourist visa requirements.

The exemption applied exclusively to passport holders from Gulf Cooperation Council member states, setting them apart from other international travellers.

Visitors from more than 102 other countries could still enter Qatar, although entry conditions varied depending on their country of origin.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh