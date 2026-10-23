Qatar's Ministry of Interior confirmed two categories of foreign residents are exempt from standard permanent residency requirements

Non-Qatari wives married to Qatari men and their children can apply for permanent residency without meeting the usual eligibility conditions

The clarification came after a resident married to a non-Qatari woman for nine years asked whether marriage duration alone was sufficient to qualify

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Qatar's Ministry of Interior has confirmed that two specific groups of foreign residents are not required to meet the standard conditions for obtaining a permanent residency permit in the country.

According to guidance published on the ministry's official portal, non-Qatari wives married to Qatari nationals and the children of such marriages are both exempt from the eligibility criteria that apply to other foreign residents seeking permanent residency.

Qatar exempts non-Qatari wives of Qatari men and their children from standard permanent residency requirements, clarifying that marriage duration is not decisive. Image credit: Riska/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for the exemption

Both groups are permitted to submit their applications directly, bypassing the requirements that govern other foreign nationals living in Qatar. The ministry did not specify what those standard conditions entail in relation to this exemption, but the distinction draws a clear line between these two categories and the broader expatriate population.

The clarification was prompted by a query submitted to the ministry. A resident who had been married to a non-Qatari woman for nine years asked whether the length of the marriage alone was sufficient grounds for her to apply for permanent residency.

The ministry's response confirmed that the duration of marriage is not the determining factor; rather, the exemption applies by virtue of her status as the non-Qatari wife of a Qatari citizen, which entitles her to apply without satisfying the standard conditions.

Qatar's permanent residency framework

Qatar introduced a permanent residency programme for certain categories of expatriates in 2017. The scheme has historically been limited in scope, with eligibility tied to factors such as length of residence, profession, and contribution to the country.

The latest guidance from the Ministry of Interior offers further clarity on which applicants are entitled to preferential treatment within that system, establishing that family ties to Qatari nationals carry a distinct legal weight when it comes to residency eligibility.

Qatar lists 11 European countries eligible for visa-on-arrival

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Qatar had published a list of 11 European countries and territories whose citizens must pay a fee to enter the Gulf nation.

This was made public through Qatar's official travel guidance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh