Photos emerged showing Wicknell Chivayo's children, John and Atara, enjoying an outing in Pretoria with their late father's bodyguard present

The images, taken at Total Ninja Kolonnade in Pretoria, sparked an outpouring of emotion from social media users concerned about the children's welfare

Several commenters applauded the bodyguard and called on him to continue supporting the family alongside their mother, Sonja Madzikanda

Wicknell Chivayo's white bodyguard has captured the hearts of thousands online after photos surfaced showing him by the side of the late Zimbabwean businessman's children, John and Atara, during a fun day out in Pretoria, South Africa.

Wicknell Chivayo's Mzungu bodyguard praised for standing by businessman's children after death. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo

Source: Facebook

The pictures showed the two youngsters enjoying a lively outing with friends at Total Ninja Kolonnade, an inflatable and obstacle course park situated within the Kolonnade Shopping Centre.

While the children's smiles were enough to warm hearts, it was the sight of their father's bodyguard present with them that truly set social media alight.

It remains unclear whether the photographs were taken before or after Wicknell Chivayo's death.

Regardless, the images drew widespread attention, with many online commenters moved by the fact that the bodyguard appeared to have maintained his closeness to the family during what is undoubtedly a difficult period.

Wicknell bodyguard's loyalty wins hearts

Chivayo had reportedly shared a loving bond with his children and was co-parenting with his former partner, Sonja Madzikanda, at the time of his passing.

Wicknell's bodyguard's continued presence alongside John and Atara led many to call on him to remain a protective figure in the family's life.

@Sakhile Sasa wrote:

"The bodyguard must stay forever with Sonja. She needs his protection."

@Wilson Katemauswa commented:

"I'm happy to see them smiling. Thank you, Makhoti, for taking care of the kids."

Social media pours out support for Wicknell's kids

Beyond praise for the bodyguard, many users directed their words of comfort and prayer directly to the children as they face life without their father.

@Mércia Alfredo wrote:

"And they will grow in grace one day at a time..... May God continue to guide these."

@Tau Harue added:

"Happy to see them ❤️❤️❤️."

The photos have renewed public concern for Chivayo's children, with many hoping they will continue to be surrounded by people who genuinely care for their well-being as they grow up.

The Facebook post of Wicknell's bodyguard and his children is below.

Amount Wicknell spent on car gift emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the private messages allegedly sent by Wicknell Chivayo to a Zimbabwean blogger, in which the late businessman disputed estimates of his spending on gifts.

Chivayo reportedly claimed he had given away more than $200 million, although the figure has not been independently verified. The messages have renewed scrutiny of his finances and the disputed Range Rover gift to lawyer Lewis Uriri.

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Source: YEN.com.gh