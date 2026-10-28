A Zimbabwean celebrity blogger shared private chat screenshots allegedly sent to him by the late tycoon Wicknell Chivayo

In the alleged messages, Chivayo disputed a published report and claimed his total spending on gifts exceeded $200 million

The leaked chats have reignited debate about the businessman's generosity and his financial affairs following his death

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A Zimbabwean celebrity blogger has stirred fresh conversation about the late businessman Sir Wicknell Chivayo after publishing what he described as private chat messages he received directly from the tycoon before his passing.

Wicknell Chivayo claims on money he spent on his car gifts emerge as blogger leaks private chats. Image credit: Ragamula

Source: Facebook

The blogger, known as Zim Celebz, posted screenshots of the alleged exchange on Facebook on Sunday, 25 October 2026.

He explained that Chivayo reached out to him after he published a report in July estimating that the businessman had spent roughly $30 million, equivalent to approximately KSh 3.87 billion, on gifts and charitable activities.

According to the blogger, Wicknell Chivayo was unhappy with that figure and pushed back strongly, insisting the real amount was far greater.

In the alleged chat messages, Chivayo claimed his total spending on gifts and giveaways had surpassed $200 million, a figure equivalent to around KSh 25.8 billion.

Wicknell Chivayo's reputation for lavish giving

Chivayo built a very public image around extraordinary generosity during his lifetime.

He was widely recognised in Zimbabwe for gifting luxury vehicles and large sums of cash to individuals, with many of those moments documented and shared on social media. The scale of his giving made him a polarising but prominent figure in the country.

Zim Celebz used the circulated screenshots to address those questioning the businessman's ability to meet certain financial obligations.

He argued that a person who voluntarily gave away such a vast sum would not have struggled to settle comparatively modest debts.

The blogger also suggested that some individuals raising claims against Chivayo's estate were seeking to capitalise on his name after his death.

He concluded his tribute by describing Chivayo as an icon of his generation, adding that the kind of generosity the late tycoon displayed would be difficult for anyone to replicate.

Controversy over Wicknell gifted Range Rover

The resurfaced chat messages have added another layer to ongoing scrutiny of Chivayo's financial dealings.

One of the more contentious episodes involved a Range Rover, reportedly valued at KSh 32 million, which Chivayo publicly announced as a gift to Zimbabwean lawyer Lewis Uriri.

Questions arose over the vehicle's customs clearance documents, which allegedly featured a cancelled copy of Uriri's passport.

The lawyer was reported to have turned down both the vehicle and a separate cash offer, and concerns were raised about possible fraud and criminal misconduct connected to the paperwork.

The spending figures cited in the alleged private messages remain unverified claims attributed to a personal conversation shared by the blogger, and have not been independently confirmed.

The Facebook post on the alleged leaked chat is below.

$650m deal involving Wicknell sparks debate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Zimbabwe’s approved $650 million floating solar project on Lake Kariba and its renewed focus on the long-delayed Gwanda Solar Project linked to Wicknell Chivayo.

Chivayo’s company received a $5 million advance for the Gwanda project in 2016, but years of delays and legal disputes followed. Reports now suggest the project could proceed under revised terms, leaving questions about its future and the use of public funds.

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Source: YEN.com.gh