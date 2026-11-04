Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the steps eligible foreigners must follow to apply for the free eVisitor visa

The eVisitor visa allows multiple entries into Australia over 12 months, with each stay limited to three months

Applicants with a criminal conviction are advised to apply through a different visa route instead of the eVisitor programme

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Australia's Department of Home Affairs has detailed how eligible foreign nationals can obtain an eVisitor visa, a free, online travel authorisation granting unlimited entries into the country over 12 months.

Australia lists steps for eligible foreigners to get a free 1-year eVisitor visa.

Source: Getty Images

Each stay under this visa is capped at three months, and the entire application process takes place on Australia's official immigration platform, ImmiAccount, with no requirement to visit an embassy.

Who can apply and what to prepare

To be eligible, applicants must hold a valid passport from a country listed under the eVisitor programme. Before submitting, the Department of Home Affairs strongly advises applicants to review all personal details with care.

This includes confirming that the name on the application matches the passport exactly and has not been altered by autocorrect, that the date of birth is entered in dd/mm/yy format, and that the email address provided is correct. Mistakes in any of these fields can result in border delays or a denial of entry upon arrival in Australia.

Applicants with a criminal conviction in any country are specifically advised against using the eVisitor route. They should instead pursue a Visitor visa under subclass 600. Those who proceed regardless are required to fully disclose all criminal conduct, respond truthfully to all questions, and supply details of the offences and any associated penalties. Authorities may also request a police certificate.

Any supporting documents submitted in a language other than English must be translated before the application is lodged. Translators based in Australia must hold accreditation from the National Accreditation Authority for Translators and Interpreters. Those located outside Australia are not required to hold formal accreditation but must include their full name, contact details, and language qualifications on each translated page.

What happens after you apply

Once an application is submitted, the Department of Home Affairs will send an acknowledgement. If a confirmation email does not arrive within 12 hours, applicants are advised to check their application status directly through ImmiAccount.

A critical condition of the eVisitor is that applicants must be outside Australia at the time the visa is granted. Travel bookings should therefore not be made until written confirmation of approval has been received.

If the visa is approved, the written decision will include the visa grant number, the start date, and any applicable conditions. Applicants are encouraged to carry a copy of this decision when travelling in Australia.

Should an application be refused, the department will communicate the reason in writing and advise whether the decision is eligible for review.

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Source: YEN.com.gh