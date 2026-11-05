Australia Blocks Protection Visa Applicants From Returning If They Travel Abroad

Australia's Department of Home Affairs confirmed that foreigners with pending Protection visa applications cannot return if they leave the country

The travel restriction applies throughout the entire application process, including while applicants await a review at the Administrative Review Tribunal

Around 85% of Protection visa applications are declined, with some nationalities recording refusal rates close to 100%

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has confirmed a strict travel policy that bars foreigners with pending Protection visa (subclass 866) applications from re-entering the country should they leave during the process, with the guidance last updated on 1 November 2026.

Australia publishes guidance on protection visa applicants. Photo credit: The Yarn.

Source: Getty Images

The rule is specifically aimed at asylum seekers who lodge a Protection visa application while already on Australian soil. Once an application is submitted, the applicant is placed on a Bridging visa, either A, C, or E, based on their individual circumstances. None of these bridging visa types allows for international travel, and critically, applicants are not eligible to apply for a Bridging visa B, which is the only bridging visa that would ordinarily allow someone to depart and legally re-enter Australia.

What the Travel Ban Means for Applicants

The travel restriction is not limited to the initial processing window. It continues throughout any review period at the Administrative Review Tribunal. Any applicant who departs Australia at any point during either stage risks permanently losing the right to return and continue their case.

Even applicants who are eventually granted a Protection visa face ongoing constraints. Approved visa holders are prohibited from travelling to the country from which they originally sought protection, unless the Australian Government explicitly grants permission to do so, even when close family members remain in that country.

Consequences of a Refused Application

The Department's guidance also sets out the serious long-term consequences that follow a refused application. Roughly 85% of Protection visa applications are declined, with certain nationalities recording refusal rates approaching 100%. A refused applicant is barred from applying for most other visa types while remaining in Australia, and the refusal is recorded permanently on their immigration history, which can affect future visa applications both in Australia and in other countries.

Applicants who wish to challenge a refusal at the Administrative Review Tribunal must pay a review fee of $1,863.50, which is not refunded if the Tribunal confirms the original decision. The government also retains the right to detain and remove refused applicants, and those who are removed may be required to cover the full cost of their removal, which the Department noted could amount to thousands of dollars.

The Australian Government strongly advises anyone considering a Protection visa application to seek guidance from a registered migration agent or a qualified Australian legal practitioner beforehand. Free and confidential advice is available through government-funded refugee and immigration legal services in each state and territory, including the Refugee Advice and Casework Service in New South Wales and Refugee Legal, which operates in Victoria and the Northern Territory.

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Source: YEN.com.gh