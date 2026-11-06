The US State Department proposed a new rule that could change how certain passport applicants complete the application process

The proposal targets two specific categories of applicants, with new requirements tied to identity verification

Experts and affected groups are watching the proposed changes closely as the government opens the matter for review

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The United States government has put forward a proposed rule that could significantly alter how two groups of people apply for a US passport.

The State Department announced the proposal, which targets first-time adult passport applicants and those who have lost or had their passports stolen.

US government proposes a new passport rule that will affect two categories of applications. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Under the new framework, these applicants may be required to appear in person at a passport acceptance facility rather than completing parts of the process remotely or through the post.

What the proposed changes could mean

Currently, certain applicants are able to renew or apply for passports by mail, a process that has been in place for many years.

The new proposal, however, seeks to tighten identity verification requirements for the two affected categories, citing concerns about fraud and document security.

First-time adult applicants would be expected to present themselves physically so that their identities can be verified face-to-face.

Those seeking replacement passports after a loss or theft would similarly be required to attend in person, as the State Department views these cases as carrying a higher risk of fraudulent claims.

The proposal is part of a broader effort by the US government to strengthen the integrity of its passport issuance system.

Officials indicated that the changes are aimed at reducing the potential for identity fraud at a time when document-related crimes have become increasingly sophisticated.

Next steps for the proposed rule

The proposed rule has been opened for a public comment period, during which individuals, advocacy groups, and organisations can submit their views.

The State Department will review the feedback before deciding whether to finalise the changes, amend them, or withdraw the proposal altogether.

It is not yet clear when a final decision will be made, but the proposal signals a shift in how the US government intends to manage passport security going forward.

Applicants who fall under the two affected categories are advised to monitor updates from the State Department closely, as the changes, if adopted, could affect processing times and require additional planning ahead of international travel.

US unveils 3-year residency rule change

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States government had introduced a new three-year continuous residence rule affecting foreigners pursuing permanent residency or citizenship.

The policy change targeted immigrants who held certain temporary legal statuses and set stricter conditions for their applications.

Immigration advocates and legal experts raised concerns about how the rule could affect thousands of foreign nationals who were already in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh