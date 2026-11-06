President Mahama sent a delegation led by the Eastern Regional Minister to visit an elderly woman who went viral online

The woman had publicly appealed to the President for a television so she could watch him regularly

The delegation arrived bearing a 43-inch television, a refrigerator, and cash for the elderly woman

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An elderly Ghanaian woman who captured hearts online after appealing to President John Mahama for a television set has received more than she bargained for, following a swift response from the presidency.

Elderly woman gets an unexpected surprise from Ghana’s President following her viral comments about him. Image credit: Sikaofficial/X, JDM/FB

Source: UGC

President Mahama dispatched a delegation led by the Eastern Regional Minister to visit the woman after footage of her appeal spread widely across social media.

The team arrived with a 43-inch television, a refrigerator, and a sum of cash, according to a post shared by sikaofficial on X on 6th November 2026.

The woman had reportedly expressed a simple wish: to own a television so she could watch the President regularly.

Her candid appeal resonated with many Ghanaians online and quickly went viral, prompting the presidency to act.

The X post below captures the moment President Mahama sent his delegation to surprise the elderly woman with a television and a fridge.

Mahama's response stirs online debate

The gesture drew a wave of reactions from Ghanaians on social media, with opinions split between admiration for the President's generosity and mild criticism over the public nature of the donation.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

@Richmond5567 said:

"You know jm got a good heart, but something like that shouldn't come on the media."

@ntiamoah_69 said:

"But Ghanaians too...we make a big deal out of everything😂😭."

@alhajikay_1 said:

"Awesome ❤️."

@laportajnr said:

"The light bill. Who go pay am."

While many celebrated the President's willingness to respond personally to the needs of an ordinary citizen, others raised practical questions, including who would cover the elderly woman's electricity bills now that she had a television and a refrigerator to power.

A few commenters also suggested that acts of this nature are better carried out quietly, away from the public eye.

Mahama urges the US to tackle gun violence after Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong’s death. Image credit: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images, John Mahama/Facebook, ABCNY/X

Source: Getty Images

Javits: Mahama reacts to teen’s tragic death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama had called on the United States to confront its gun violence epidemic following the death of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, a Ghanaian teenager who was killed in America less than a year after relocating to join his father.

Speaking publicly on the matter, Mahama acknowledged that the deaths of Ghanaians in the United States were not unprecedented but said Frimpong's case was particularly painful given his young age and the brief time he had spent in the country.

The circumstances surrounding the teenager's death are still under investigation by the New York Police Department, though some accounts have attributed it to bullying.

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Source: YEN.com.gh