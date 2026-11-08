The mother of Prince Abdul Malik, the Ghanaian young man fatally shot in Canada, has broken her silence in an emotional video

The grieving mother expressed deep anguish over her son's death, saying she had no one left after losing Prince

The video of her mourning her son has drawn widespread sympathy from Ghanaians online

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The mother of Prince Abdul Malik, the young Ghanaian man who was shot dead in Canada, has spoken publicly for the first time since her son's death, breaking down in grief as she lamented losing him.

Prince Abdul Malik's mom cries after his death. Photo credit: @edhub.

Source: Twitter

Prince Abdul Malik's mother speaks

In an emotional video shared on X on 7 November 2026, the bereaved mother of Prince Abdul Malik addressed television personality Auntie Serwaa directly as she wept, expressing the profound sense of loss that has overcome her since Prince's killing.

"Auntie Serwaa, Prince has died and left me. I have no one. If I had known this would happen, I would have called you to come and take him away," she said through tears in the video, capturing the depth of her anguish over her son's death in Canada.

Her raw words have resonated deeply with many Ghanaians, who took to social media to express their condolences to the family following the footage's circulation online.

The X video is below:

Ghanaians mourn Prince Abdul Malik

Prince Abdul Malik was a Ghanaian national who lost his life in a shooting incident in Canada. The circumstances surrounding his death have not been fully detailed in public statements from his family, but the news of his killing prompted significant grief within the Ghanaian community both at home and abroad.

The video of his mother mourning him circulated widely after it was posted, drawing an outpouring of sympathy from Ghanaians who expressed solidarity with the family during what is an extraordinarily painful period.

The X video is below:

Man shares Javits Frimpong's last moments

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Brian, the man who stayed with Javits Frimpong in his final moments, and his message to the teenager’s family at a Bronx vigil.

Brian said Javits was brave and that he wished he could have done more. He was grateful he could stay with the 15-year-old and help him feel less alone.

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Source: YEN.com.gh