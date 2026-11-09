Saudi Arabia published a detailed 14-step procedure that foreign nationals must follow to apply for an Umrah visa online

Applicants are required to submit personal details, travel information, and supporting documents through the official KSA Visa Platform

A separate Umrah permit must also be obtained via the Nusuk platform, with both documents printed before departure

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Saudi Arabia has released a comprehensive 14-step procedure that foreign nationals must complete when applying for an Umrah visa, covering the entire process from account registration to printing documents ahead of travel.

The full application is conducted online through the KSA Visa Platform, an official digital portal through which all submissions, payments, and tracking are managed.

Saudi Arabia’s 14-step Umrah visa guide outlines online applications through KSA Visa, required documents and fees. Image credit: Abdullah Al-Eisa, Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How to apply for an Umrah visa

First-time users must create an account on the platform before beginning, while returning applicants can log in directly. Once inside, applicants are required to fill in their personal and passport information, followed by details of their travel arrangements and accommodation plans.

Supporting documents must be uploaded as part of the submission. Medical insurance is also mandatory and can either be obtained directly through the platform or added to the application if the applicant already holds a valid policy.

Before proceeding to payment, applicants must review their full submission and confirm that all information entered is accurate. Fees are paid electronically, after which the application is formally submitted. Applicants can then monitor the status of their request in real time through the same platform.

Full list of steps and what comes after approval

The complete 14-step procedure, as published by Saudi authorities, is as follows: access the KSA Visa Platform; select the Umrah Visa service; create an account or log in; fill in personal and passport details; enter travel and accommodation information; attach the required documents; issue or add medical insurance; review the request and verify accuracy; pay the fees electronically; submit the request electronically; track the request status through the platform; receive the visa electronically upon approval; obtain an Umrah permit via the Nusuk platform; and print both the visa and the permit before travelling.

The Nusuk platform serves as Saudi Arabia's official portal for managing pilgrim services, and obtaining the Umrah permit through it is a separate requirement that follows visa approval rather than replacing it.

Prospective pilgrims are advised to verify all personal and travel details carefully before submission, as inaccuracies could affect the outcome of their application.

Saudi Arabia adds 4 countries to visa-on-arrival list

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Saudi Arabia had expanded its visa-on-arrival programme to include citizens from four new countries.

Saudi Arabia confirmed that nationals of the four newly added countries can now enter the Kingdom without obtaining a visa in advance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh