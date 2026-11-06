Saudi Arabia Lists 4 New Countries Whose Citizens Qualify for Visa on Arrival

Saudi Arabia announced that citizens of four additional countries are now eligible for visa-on-arrival access to the kingdom

The move is part of Saudi Arabia's broader push to open its borders and grow its tourism sector

The new policy signals a significant shift in how Saudi Arabia is approaching international travel and visitor access

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Saudi Arabia has expanded its visa-on-arrival programme to include citizens from four new countries, marking a notable step in the kingdom's ongoing effort to position itself as a global tourism destination.

The Saudi government confirmed that nationals from the four newly added countries can now enter the kingdom without obtaining a visa in advance, joining an existing list of nations already benefiting from the arrangement.

Saudi Arabia lists 4 new countries whose citizens qualify for its visa-on-arrival scheme. Photo credit: MAGALI COHEN/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The announcement reflects Riyadh's growing ambition to diversify its economy beyond oil through a thriving tourism industry.

Saudi Arabia's expanding tourism drive

The Saudi kingdom has been rolling out a series of measures in recent years to make travel easier for foreigners, as part of its Vision 2030 reform agenda.

Easing entry requirements is a central pillar of that strategy, with Saudi authorities working to attract tens of millions of visitors annually.

Visa-on-arrival access removes a significant barrier for travellers, allowing them to obtain entry permission upon landing rather than navigating potentially lengthy application processes beforehand.

For citizens of the four newly listed countries, this change could make Saudi Arabia a far more accessible destination for leisure, business, and religious visits.

What the new visa Policy means for travellers

Travellers from the qualifying nations will be able to present the necessary documentation upon arrival at designated Saudi entry points and receive clearance to enter.

Saudi authorities have encouraged eligible travellers to familiarise themselves with the specific requirements and conditions attached to the visa-on-arrival facility before making travel arrangements.

The expansion of the programme is consistent with a broader regional trend, with Gulf states increasingly competing to attract international visitors by simplifying entry procedures.

Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's two holiest sites, already draws millions of pilgrims each year and has been investing heavily in heritage, entertainment, and hospitality infrastructure to appeal to a wider audience.

Officials have framed the updated policy as part of a deliberate and sustained effort to make the kingdom more welcoming and accessible to the world.

Saudi Arabia lists talent residency types

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Saudi Arabia had announced a Special Talent Residency programme targeting three distinct categories of foreign nationals.

The kingdom had outlined specific eligibility criteria covering professionals, investors, and individuals with exceptional abilities.

The move formed part of Saudi Arabia's broader effort to attract global talent under its Vision 2030 agenda.

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Source: YEN.com.gh