Oman Opens Website To Allow Jobseekers To Apply for Jobs in Four Steps

Oman's Ministry of Labour launched a fully online platform for private sector job and training applications, requiring no documents to get started

The portal is accessible through the official government website and uses the Thiqa app for digital identity verification

Applicants can complete the entire process in as little as 3 minutes by following four steps on the platform

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Oman's Ministry of Labour has introduced a fully digital service allowing job seekers to apply for private sector positions and training opportunities without visiting any government office or submitting physical documents.

The service is hosted on the country's official government portal, gov.om, under the Labour and Workforce category, and is available in both Arabic and English to accommodate a broad range of users.

Oman's Ministry of Labour launches an online portal for private-sector jobs and training. Thiqa login, no documents and four steps to apply in three minutes. Image credit: Vithun Khamsong/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How Oman's job portal works

The application process is structured around four steps. Applicants begin by logging in through the Thiqa app, which functions as a verified digital identity for accessing government services in Oman.

From there, users browse available vacancies, submit their application within the open window for each role, and await a job offer, which must be formally accepted to complete the process.

The Ministry estimates the entire process takes as little as three minutes. No supporting documents are listed as requirements, though a fixed fee applies, charged in Omani rials. One key condition governs all submissions: applications must be completed within the specified window for each listed role, as the system does not accept late entries once that period closes.

What the platform means for jobseekers

The launch represents a significant shift in how Omanis and eligible residents can access the labour market. By removing paperwork requirements and enabling end-to-end digital applications, the Ministry has lowered the practical barriers that often slow down job searches, particularly for first-time applicants or those in remote areas.

The gov.om platform already hosts a wide range of government services spanning education, public health, housing, and business, making the labour portal a natural extension of the country's broader digital governance push. The inclusion of training opportunities alongside job listings also broadens the portal's appeal to those seeking to build skills before entering the workforce.

Belgium opens 68 shortage jobs to foreign workers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Belgium had officially published a labour shortage list naming 68 occupations across 10 sectors where workers were urgently needed.

The list was drawn up by Actiris, the region's official employment office, in French and Dutch. An English version has been made available for informational purposes only.

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Source: YEN.com.gh