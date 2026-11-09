The family of late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo broke their silence over claims surrounding his US$34 million Gulfstream G550 private jet

Chivayo's brother, speaking through aide Shamase, said the aircraft was flown to Basel, Switzerland, for routine maintenance purposes

Shamase challenged critics questioning Chivayo's ownership of the jet to produce documentary evidence to support their allegations

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The family of late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has spoken out over swirling allegations about his US$34 million private jet, after the aircraft was flown from Zimbabwe to Basel, Switzerland.

Wicknell Chivayo's brother addresses $34m jet repossession claims after being spotted in Switzerland. Image credit: Sir Wicknell

Source: Facebook

A close aide named Shamase, representing Chivayo's brother, issued a statement on X addressing claims by activist Munyaradzi Gwisai, who goes by the handle @matinyarare online, that the luxury Gulfstream G550 had been rented or repossessed following Chivayo's death.

Wicknell Chivayo's family defends jet ownership

According to Shamase, Wicknell Chivayo purchased the Gulfstream G550, registered as T7-WMC, in April 2026 in a deal reportedly worth US$34 million.

The family, he insisted, holds full documentation confirming the transaction, including purchase receipts, invoices and official ownership papers.

Shamase was clear that the jet's current location in Switzerland has nothing to do with repossession. He described its departure from Zimbabwe as a straightforward maintenance trip to Basel, with no change in ownership.

"The Gulfstream G550, registration T7-WMC, was acquired by Wicknell in April 2026 in a reported US$34 million transaction. I have been informed that all the relevant ownership papers, purchase receipts and invoices are safely kept. The aircraft is currently in Basel, Switzerland, for maintenance purposes," Shamase wrote.

Shamase calls out critics to provide evidence

Beyond defending the family's position, Shamase turned the pressure on those casting doubt over the aircraft's ownership, calling on them to back their claims with concrete documentation.

He argued that the mere fact the jet had travelled to Switzerland did not constitute proof that it had been leased or taken back by another party.

Without records such as a bill of sale, a lease agreement or verified ownership documents to the contrary, he maintained that the case for repossession held no ground.

"If you insist it never belonged to Wicknell, produce the bill of sale, lease agreement or official ownership records and prove me wrong," he stated.

Shamase also appealed to the broader public to give the family space to grieve, urging restraint in the wake of the online speculation surrounding Chivayo's estate.

The X post about what Wicknell Chivayo's brother is below.

Wicknell's ex-wife named co-executor of his estate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Sonja Madzikanda’s appointment as co-executrix of her former husband Wicknell Chivayo’s multi-million-dollar estate, alongside his sister, Esther Chivayo.

Madzikanda had a $25 million matrimonial claim against Chivayo when he died in a helicopter crash. With the estate now represented, the legal dispute and the future of his assets may move forward.

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Source: YEN.com.gh