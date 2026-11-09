A prophet based in Chiweshe, Zimbabwe, died in a road accident involving the luxury car he received as a gift from the late Wicknell Chivayo

The tragedy struck only weeks after Chivayo himself was laid to rest, leaving Zimbabweans to process a second wave of grief

An old photograph of Chivayo and the prophet standing together beside the white car has resurfaced online, adding to the mourning

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A Zimbabwean prophet based in Chiweshe has died in a road accident while driving the luxury vehicle that the late business tycoon Wicknell Chivayo gifted him.

Picture of the Chiweshe prophet who received a car from Wicknell Chivayo resurfaces online after he died in a road accident while driving it. Photo credit@sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

The news has shaken many in Zimbabwe, arriving just weeks after Chivayo's own death, a report by Legit.mg indicated.

For a country still coming to terms with the loss of one of its most flamboyant public figures, this latest tragedy has felt like an unwelcome continuation of the same grief.

Wicknell Chivayo's legacy of extravagant giving

Chivayo was well known throughout his lifetime for giving away expensive vehicles to family members, close friends, and religious figures.

He treated each act of generosity as something of a public occasion, regularly documenting the moments on social media, which drew widespread attention and debate across Zimbabwe.

The Chiweshe prophet was among those who benefited from Chivayo's largesse, having received a high-end car from the tycoon. The precise details surrounding the fatal crash have not been fully disclosed.

A photograph that has resurfaced

After news of the prophet's death, an image Chivayo originally posted in 2021 began circulating online again. The photograph shows the two men standing side by side next to a white car outside a Johane Masowe church gathering.

At the time it was taken, it was simply a record of a generous moment between a tycoon and a religious figure. Today, it carries a very different weight.

The renewed circulation of that image has deepened the sense of loss surrounding the story, offering a visual reminder of the connection between the two men and the act of generosity that ultimately tied their fates together.

See the Instagram post below:

Wicknell Chivayo's $560k Rolls-Royce arrives after death

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about Wicknell Chivayo’s $560,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom, which arrived in Zimbabwe weeks after the businessman died in a helicopter crash.

The car completed its journey to Harare after Chivayo and his wife had been laid to rest, leaving the bespoke vehicle to become an unexpected postscript to his story. Find out how the Phantom was designed and what is expected to happen to it now.

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Source: YEN.com.gh