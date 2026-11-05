Sonja Madzikanda, Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife, was appointed co-executrix of his estate alongside his sister, Esther Chivayo

Chivayo died on September 30, 2026, in a helicopter crash in Marondera, Zimbabwe, along with his wife and three others

Madzikanda had filed a $25 million matrimonial claim against Chivayo before his death, a matter now awaiting resolution

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Sonja Madzikanda, the former wife of late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, has been appointed co-executrix of his estate, placing her at the heart of administering a fortune believed to be worth millions of US dollars.

Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife, Sonja Madzikanda, is named co-executor of the late tycoon's multi-million estate. Image credit: Chronicles Zimbabwe

Source: Facebook

ZBC News and The Herald reported on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, that Madzikanda will jointly manage the estate with Chivayo's sister, Esther Chivayo.

Together, the two women are tasked with identifying the deceased's assets, settling outstanding debts, handling legitimate claims, and distributing what remains in line with Zimbabwean law.

Chivayo died on 30 September 2026 when a helicopter he was aboard crashed in Marondera, Zimbabwe. His wife, Lucy Muteke, and three other occupants perished in the same incident.

His family registered his estate with the Master of the High Court roughly three weeks after his death, though no executor had been formally named until now.

Sonja $25 million claim against Chivayo

The appointment has drawn considerable attention given that Madzikanda had an active matrimonial claim against Wicknell Chivayo at the time of his death.

Court documents show she was pursuing a one-off payment of $25 million, equivalent to approximately GH₵281.25 million.

Her demands went further, including monthly spousal support of $40,000, an annual lifestyle allowance of $1 million, properties in both Harare and Johannesburg, and seven luxury vehicles.

Madzikanda argued that she and Chivayo entered into a valid customary marriage in 2017 following the completion of their lobola arrangements. Chivayo's legal team disputed that position before his death.

The Supreme Court matter was subsequently removed from the roll pending the formal appointment of an executor to stand in for his estate.

What happens next about Chivayo's estate

With Sonja Madzikanda and Esther Chivayo now installed as co-executrices, the administration of the estate is expected to move forward.

That process is likely to bring renewed scrutiny to the unresolved $25 million matrimonial claim, as the court matter can now proceed with a representative for Chivayo's estate in place.

Chivayo left behind two minor children he had with Madzikanda, and their welfare is expected to form a central part of the estate's administration.

Wicknell Chivayo's estate registered with High Court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the registration of Wicknell Chivayo’s estate and the legal steps still required before its assets can be distributed.

A US$25 million claim by his former wife could complicate the process, while no executor has yet been appointed to oversee the estate.

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Source: YEN.com.gh