Oman's government issued official guidance on appropriate dress for foreign visitors in public spaces

The Gulf nation listed four specific clothing types it considers unsuitable for public wear

Travellers to Oman are encouraged to respect local customs and dress modestly during their visit

Oman has issued formal guidance warning foreign visitors against wearing certain types of clothing in public, as the Gulf nation seeks to protect its cultural and religious values.

The Omani government outlined four categories of clothing that visitors should steer clear of when in public spaces across the country.

Oman names 4 types of clothes foreign visitors should avoid in public. Photo credit: FG Trade & Blankstock/Getty Images

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The guidance reflects the sultanate's commitment to upholding conservative Islamic customs that govern public life and behaviour.

Clothing types visitors must avoid

According to the official guidance, foreign nationals visiting Oman should not wear clothes that are revealing, tight-fitting, or transparent.

Outfits that expose the midriff, chest, or upper thighs are also considered inappropriate for public settings.

Beachwear such as swimsuits and bikinis should be confined strictly to private beach areas or hotel pools, and must not be worn in markets, shopping centres, or along public roads.

Additionally, visitors are advised to avoid clothing that features offensive graphics, slogans, or imagery that could be deemed disrespectful to Islam or Omani culture.

What visitors are expected to wear

Travellers to Oman are encouraged to dress modestly by wearing loose-fitting garments that cover the shoulders, arms, and knees.

Both men and women are expected to observe these standards, though women are generally subject to stricter expectations in more traditional or rural settings.

Visitors who fail to comply with the dress code risk being asked to leave public places or, in more serious cases, facing fines and legal consequences under Omani law.

Oman is widely regarded as one of the more welcoming and open Gulf states for tourists, and authorities have emphasised that the guidance is not intended to discourage visitors but rather to ensure a respectful and harmonious experience for everyone.

The country has been actively growing its tourism sector as part of its broader economic diversification drive and receives hundreds of thousands of international visitors each year.

Travellers planning a trip to Oman are advised to research local customs ahead of their visit to avoid any unintended offence or legal difficulties.

Oman opens 5 sectors to foreigners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the Foreign Ministry of Oman had published a guide spotlighting industries actively welcoming international capital under its Vision 2040 plan.

Authorities had highlighted five specific sectors experiencing rapid growth, from tourism and aquaculture to renewable energy and mining.

The ministry had opened direct communication channels for global business figures seeking to explore investment opportunities in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh