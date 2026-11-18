Denmark confirmed that foreigners with a proven long-term disability caused by illness may qualify for an exemption from key citizenship requirements

The exemption could cover the Danish language test, the 2021 citizenship test, and even the self-sufficiency requirement under certain conditions

Applications are not automatic and require medical documentation before the Naturalisation Committee reviews each case individually

Denmark has opened a pathway for immigrants with serious health conditions to obtain citizenship without fulfilling all standard requirements, the Danish government has confirmed.

Under the provision, foreigners whose illness has resulted in a proven long-term disability may be eligible for an exemption from both the Danish language test and the 2021 citizenship test.

Denmark may exempt immigrants with proven long-term disabilities from citizenship tests and self-sufficiency rules. Image credit: SOPA Images, Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The measure recognises that certain medical conditions can make it genuinely impossible for applicants to satisfy those requirements.

How the exemption works

Qualification is not automatic. Applicants must submit medical documentation confirming that their condition prevents them from meeting the relevant requirements, and their case may be referred to Denmark's Parliament's Naturalisation Committee for a final decision. The committee assesses each submission on its own merits, meaning no category of illness receives blanket approval.

The scope of the exemption can extend beyond testing requirements in some circumstances. Where a long-term disability also prevents an applicant from meeting Denmark's self-sufficiency requirement, which obliges applicants to demonstrate financial independence, that individual may request the committee assess whether they should be excused from that condition as well.

Who else may be eligible

The provision also covers a separate group of applicants. Foreigners who have already passed both the language and citizenship tests but remain unable to satisfy the self-sufficiency requirement due to a verified long-term disability are equally entitled to bring their case before the Naturalisation Committee.

Across all scenarios, the burden of proof rests entirely with the applicant. Medical evidence is mandatory, and no application proceeds without it. The committee will evaluate every case individually before reaching a determination.

The move represents a targeted accommodation within Denmark's citizenship framework, addressing the specific circumstances of immigrants whose health conditions create barriers that standard procedures do not account for.

Denmark bars foreigners from work permits in 2 occupations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Denmark had closed its doors to foreign doctors and nurses seeking professional authorisation to practise in the country.

The Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) announced the development on its official immigration portal.

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Source: YEN.com.gh