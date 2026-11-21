The Ghana High Commission in London flagged technical difficulties affecting passport processing and delivery for some applicants

Ghanaians who attended biometric appointments before November 2, 2026, are among those most affected by the server fault

The London mission gave no timeline for a fix but said its technical team was actively working to restore normal service

Ghanaians living in the United Kingdom have been warned to expect delays in receiving their passports after a server fault struck the Ghana High Commission in London.

Passport delays hit the Ghana High Commission in London after a server fault. Image credit: Pool/Getty Images, elterz/iStock

Source: UGC

The Commission issued a public notice on November 19, 2026, acknowledging that the technical problems had slowed down both the processing and delivery of travel documents.

The disruption has hit those hardest who completed their biometric appointments at the mission's offices before November 2, 2026.

The notice was posted on the Commission's official X account alongside other consular announcements. In it, the mission confirmed that its technical team was actively working to fix the fault.

"Our technical team is working diligently to resolve the issue and restore normal operations as soon as possible," the statement read.

No date was provided for when services would return to normal, though the Commission added:

"Any inconvenience thus caused is deeply regretted."

This disruption marks the second time this year that the mission has faced a significant technical failure. In August, the Commission's website went offline entirely, and applicants were directed to use official Government of Ghana portals for passport, Ghana Card, and visa applications while the fault was being addressed.

Ghanaians in the United Kingdom typically submit passport applications and renewals online and then attend an in-person biometric appointment at the mission's offices, located at 13 Belgrave Square in London.

For those with queries about the current delays, the Commission's switchboard can be reached on +44 (0) 20 7201 5900.

Ghana eyes broader passport reforms

Back home, the Ghanaian government has outlined plans to overhaul passport services more broadly.

The 2027 Budget includes commitments to establish 90 application centres across the country and to introduce a same-day service option for applicants.

For now, those affected by the London mission's technical problems have been asked to remain patient while repairs continue.

The X post below has the London Mission's official statement.

UK releases cost of 10-year British passport

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government had released the official fees for obtaining a British passport.

Under the new fee structure, adults applying for a standard 10-year passport online will pay £88.50, while those who choose to submit a paper application will be charged £100.

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Source: YEN.com.gh