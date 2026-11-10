Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to an extramarital affair in a message to staff, following media reports linking him to a suspected Chinese spy

The admission has sparked speculation about his marriage to his wife, Lori, with reports suggesting she could be legally entitled to half his huge fortune

President Donald Trump has also spoken on the scandal, saying the billionaire chip boss had absolutely no idea about the woman’s alleged ties to Beijing

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s marriage has come under the spotlight after he admitted to having an affair with a woman reportedly suspected of spying for China.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang could lose half his fortune amid divorce speculation after admitting an affair. Photo source: Office of the President, Taiwan/Wikimedia Commons, Anderseidesvik/WC.

Source: UGC

The billionaire made the admission in a message to Nvidia employees on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Reports by The New York Times and the Financial Times have linked him to Alice Huang, a Chinese national who previously worked as an executive at Megaspeed.

Following the admission, Nvidia’s board announced an independent investigation into the matter. Speculation has since grown about what a possible divorce could mean for his estimated $155 billion fortune.

Huang and his wife, Lori, have been married since the mid-1980s.

Jensen Huang admits affair in staff message

In the message, Huang admitted that he had been “unfaithful to my wife” and apologised to his family and Nvidia staff.

He said his actions had hurt his wife and their children, and that he took full responsibility. The Nvidia boss added that he hoped his family could heal.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Huang told colleagues that his wife handles their finances and paperwork. He did not name the woman involved in his statement.

Who is Alice Huang?

Alice Huang, who is not related to the Nvidia CEO, is a Chinese national and former executive at Megaspeed, an Nvidia chip customer.

US intelligence officials reportedly believe she may have acted as an asset for the Chinese government. In late October, Jensen Huang told Bloomberg that his interactions with her were related to her company and were completely normal.

Nvidia’s board said it had no reason to believe national security or confidential company information had been compromised.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed the so-called Chinese spy narrative as unsubstantiated. No criminal charges have been reported against either Jensen Huang or Alice Huang.

How Jensen Huang’s fortune could be split

Forbes estimates Huang’s net worth at about $155.2 billion, making him one of the richest people in the world.

Because California is a community property state, assets acquired during a marriage are generally split equally in a divorce.

That could see his wife entitled to at least $75 billion, depending on Nvidia’s share price. However, any prenuptial or postnuptial agreement could change how the assets are divided, and it is not known whether one exists.

No divorce has been filed or announced, and Lori Huang has not publicly commented. Meanwhile, Nvidia’s stock fell after the scandal, briefly pushing Huang out of the world’s top 10 richest people.

Trump speaks on Jensen Huang’s scandal

Speaking at a White House press briefing on Monday, November 9, President Donald Trump said the FBI was “looking into” Jensen Huang, the Financial Times reported.

He did not elaborate on what the FBI’s interest involved. Trump added that he had spoken with Huang earlier that day and that the Nvidia CEO told him he had “absolutely no idea” the woman was a spy.

According to the president, Huang was suffering greatly but would be in good shape. Nvidia has said Huang will continue to lead the company while the investigation is ongoing.

The Instagram post from the Financial Times, in which Trump speaks on Jensen Huang, is below.

Jensen Huang’s Nvidia becomes tech giant

In 2023, YEN.com.gh reported on Nvidia’s rise as one of the world’s newest tech giants, driven by the boom in artificial intelligence.

The company, which Huang co-founded, became known for designing the chips that power AI systems. At the time, Huang said the company was founded on the idea that computer graphics would drive technology, with video games as its fuel.

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Source: YEN.com.gh