Kumawood actor Oboy Salinko spoke out about his finances during a YouTube interview shared on Sunday, November 2, 2026

Salinko traced his wealth to businesses outside acting, including pure water, hot chocolate, milk powder, and farming

The Ghanaian actor addressed calls for EOCO to investigate him and disclosed his net worth exceeded GH¢3 million

Kumawood actor Abraham Kofi Davis, popularly known as Oboy Salinko, has finally opened up about the source of his wealth following public scrutiny over his finances and calls for the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate him.

Kumawood actor Oboy Salinko finally speaks on his source of wealth, as he unveils his net worth. Image credit: Salinko

Source: Instagram

The actor made the revelation during an interview with Poleeno, which was shared on YouTube on Sunday, November 2, 2026.

Salinko speaks on businesses outside acting

Speaking about how he accumulated his wealth, Salinko explained that his finances came largely from businesses he operated outside the movie industry.

According to him, he started with a pure water business before expanding into other ventures, including hot chocolate, milk powder and other products. He also mentioned farming as one of the areas he had invested in.

However, the actor declined to mention the names of his brands, explaining that he had people who wished to destroy his businesses.

He urged customers who already knew his products to continue patronising them, adding that disclosing his brand publicly could expose him to unnecessary attacks.

Salinko further recounted how an individual allegedly spread rumours about one of his hot chocolate businesses, claiming that the development negatively affected its operations.

Salinko reacts to EOCO calls, discloses net worth

Addressing negative comments about his wealth, the actor questioned why people had not shown the same interest in his finances when he was struggling.

He described some of the remarks as unnecessary and urged Ghanaians to stop making assumptions about how people acquire their wealth.

Reacting to calls for EOCO to investigate him, Salinko said he was not bothered by the development.

He disclosed that a close associate had drawn his attention to the calls for an investigation. According to him, he told the individual that authorities could come and question him, adding that he would also tell EOCO about the loans he had taken and how they affected his marriage.

The actor also spoke about some of his business ventures in the United Kingdom, insisting that he was not involved in any illegal activities.

He maintained that people could make whatever allegations they wanted, but he knew the nature of his businesses.

Amid the interview, Salinko made mention of his net worth, claiming that his wealth exceeded GH¢3 million, offering further insight into his financial standing amid the ongoing public discussion.

The YouTube video of Salinko speaking about his source of wealth is below.

Salinko gifts Adwoa Power a car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kumawood actor Oboy Salinko’s surprise gift to gospel musician Adwoa Power at her album launch. The presentation included a brand-new Toyota Corolla LE and GH¢20,000 in cash.

The gesture adds to Salinko’s recent high-profile gifts to Ghanaian entertainers. His latest surprise has prompted social media users to praise his generosity and ask how he funds the donations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh