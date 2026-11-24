The Spanish Ministry of Education launched its 2026–2027 scholarship cycle, covering undergraduate, master's, doctoral and postdoctoral levels

Awards under the cycle include tuition fee waivers, monthly living allowances, accommodation grants and research funding depending on the programme

Application timelines vary across programmes, with the Juan de la Cierva research contracts opening in December 2026

The Spanish Ministry of Education and Vocational Training has opened its 2026–2027 scholarship cycle, making financial support available to students and researchers enrolled at accredited Spanish higher education institutions across four levels of study.

The programmes, collectively referred to as the Spanish Government Scholarships, are primarily targeted at Spanish nationals, though select schemes also accept EU citizens who hold Spanish residency.

Spain’s 2026–2027 Government Scholarships cover undergraduate, master’s, doctoral and postdoctoral study, with grants. Image credit: Pier Marco Tacca, Klaus Vedfelt/Geety Images

Source: Getty Images

All applicants must be admitted to or enrolled at an officially recognised Spanish institution and must meet the minimum academic requirements of their chosen programme.

Programmes and what they cover

Several distinct awards fall within the 2026–2027 cycle. The Becas MEC cover students in undergraduate, master's and vocational training programmes through tuition fee waivers, income-assessed grants and supplementary allowances. The General State Scholarships address the broader cost of study at Spanish universities and officially recognised institutions.

For researchers, two postdoctoral options are available. The Juan de la Cierva contracts target early-career researchers, while the Ramón y Cajal fellowships are designed for more experienced researchers undertaking advanced work. Foundation-backed awards from organisations including Fundación La Caixa and Fundación Rafael del Pino provide further support for postgraduate and doctoral candidates.

Depending on the programme, awards may cover full or partial tuition fees, monthly living allowances, accommodation, meals or transport subsidies, special provisions for students with disabilities, and mobility funding for master's and PhD candidates.

Eligible academic disciplines span humanities and arts, engineering and technology, natural and life sciences, social sciences and law, health and medicine, and education and vocational training.

How and when to apply

Prospective applicants are advised to visit the official Spanish Ministry of Education Scholarships Portal, identify the programme that corresponds to their level of study, and submit an online application alongside the required supporting documents. These include academic transcripts, proof of admission, financial records and a curriculum vitae. Fellowship applicants must additionally submit a research proposal.

Application windows differ across programmes. The Juan de la Cierva research contracts open in December 2026 and close in January 2027, while Ramón y Cajal fellowships are expected to open in early 2027.

Spain lists 3 conditions foreigners must meet for citizenship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that foreigners hoping to become Spanish citizens have a clearly defined path available to them.

The government portal identifies naturalisation by residency as the most common route to citizenship for foreigners.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh