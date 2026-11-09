Zimbabwean musician Jah Master was reportedly involved in a road accident in the early hours of Sunday, November 8, 2026

Reports have indicated Jah Master was driving home after a performance when the tragic incident occurred

The condition of a supposed pedestrian allegedly hit by Jah Master's minibus has not been independently confirmed

Zimbabwean musician Jah Master was reportedly caught up in a road accident shortly after performing at a show in the early hours of Sunday, 8 November 2026.

Jah Master reportedly is involved in a road accident after a show in Zimbabwe. Image credit: Jah Master

Source: Facebook

Unverified reports circulating online suggest the artist was on his way home following the performance when the accident took place.

According to the same reports, Jah Master was behind the wheel of a minibus when the vehicle allegedly struck a pedestrian.

The exact circumstances of the collision remain unclear, and no official account of the incident has been confirmed.

Jah Master's accident: What is known so far

Details emerging from the reports are limited. While accounts have identified Jah Master as the driver of the minibus involved, it has not been established whether he suffered any injuries or required medical attention following the incident.

Similarly, the condition of the pedestrian who was reportedly struck has not been independently verified. Neither the musician nor his management had issued a confirmed statement clarifying what took place at the time of writing.

Given the absence of official confirmation, the reports should be treated with caution until more reliable information becomes available.

Who is Jah Master?

Jah Master is a Zimbabwean musician who has carved out a recognisable presence in the country's entertainment landscape.

Through his music releases and live performances, he has cultivated a dedicated following among fans of Zimbabwean contemporary music, earning a reputation as a familiar name within the local industry.

News of his reported involvement in the accident has understandably stirred concern among his fanbase, with many seeking further information about his well-being.

Fans are hopeful that the musician or his representatives will address the situation as more details emerge.

The Facebook video of the scene is below.

MJ the Comedian involved in car accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian comedian MJ the Comedian’s serious car accident and his decision to take a break from social media while recovering.

He said he struck an unlit truck parked on the road without a warning triangle, leaving him with facial injuries and a badly damaged car. The comedian urged drivers to use warning signs to help prevent similar crashes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh