Prince-Kamal Gumah confirmed he confronted Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa at a United States airport over the government's handling of the South Africa evacuation exercise

Gumah questioned irregularities in evacuation documents, including records that reportedly listed dates of birth in the year 2034 for individuals included in the exercise

The activist said the confrontation was only the beginning of a wider campaign demanding transparency and accountability from public officials in Ghana

Prince-Kamal Gumah has publicly confirmed that he was responsible for confronting Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa at a United States airport, declaring in a Facebook post on 26 November 2026 that the incident marked the start of a sustained accountability campaign targeting public officials.

A viral video circulating on social media captured the confrontation, which Gumah said was motivated by what he described as the minister's failure to demonstrate transparency over the government's handling of the evacuation of Ghanaian nationals from South Africa.

Gumah says he confronted Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa at a US airport over South Africa evacuation records. Image credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Prince Gumah﻿/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

Questions over evacuation documents

At the centre of Gumah's grievances are alleged irregularities in documents connected to the evacuation exercise. He pointed to records reportedly containing dates of birth listed as 2034 for individuals said to have been included in the process, questioning how such inconsistencies could exist and why the minister had not addressed them publicly.

"Ghanaians deserve answers, not arrogance or attempts to dismiss legitimate questions," Gumah wrote, accusing Ablakwa of conducting himself as though he owed the public no explanation.

Gumah also raised a personal grievance dating to 2021, claiming Ablakwa displayed his photograph on the floor of Parliament and linked him to a shooting incident without sufficient evidence. He said his lawyers submitted documentation at the time, including a flight ticket and photographs placing him at a campaign ground in Bantama, Ashanti Region. Despite those submissions, he said the minister never retracted the allegation or issued any clarification.

Gumah vows to continue pressure

Beyond the evacuation controversy, Gumah used the post to draw broader comparisons, citing what he characterised as past political attacks on former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and private citizens such as Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and a Citi News journalist identified as Sammens, who reportedly faced public confrontations around 2017 and 2018 near the United Nations.

His central argument was that accountability should not be selectively applied based on which party holds power. "So, why should accountability suddenly become an unacceptable demand when the political tables have turned?" he wrote.

Gumah pledged to continue challenging public officials through what he described as lawful, peaceful and democratic means, warning that the airport confrontation was only the opening move. "Public office is a privilege, not a licence to intimidate, mislead or disregard the citizens whose mandate gives public officials the authority to serve," he stated.

He closed his post with the declaration: "THIS IS JUST THE TIP OF THE ICEBERG. More to come."

Minister Ablakwa had not issued a public response to Gumah's statement at the time of publication.

Ablakwa addresses controversial incident at US airport

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa had broken his silence following a viral video showing him being confronted by an unidentified man at a United States airport over the government's handling of funds spent on evacuating Ghanaians from South Africa.

Commenting on the issue, the minister thanked Ghanaians both locally and in the diaspora for expressing their willingness to work hard in the interest of the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh