Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority updated the 96-Hour Visa-Free Transit Facility eligibility list on 28 October 2026

A total of 13 countries qualify for the scheme, with nine of them falling under the Commonwealth of Independent States

No African country features on the list, meaning travellers from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa must meet standard visa requirements

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Singapore has confirmed an updated list of nationalities eligible for its 96-Hour Visa Free Transit Facility (VFTF), setting out which travellers can pass through the city-state without obtaining a standard visa.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore last updated the facility's eligibility details on 28 October 2026. Under the scheme, nationals travelling between their home country and a third country via Singapore may apply for the VFTF, which permits up to 96 hours of transit time without requiring a visa.

Singapore's 96-Hour Visa-Free Transit: Full List of 13 Qualifying Countries

Source: Getty Images

Which countries qualify for Singapore's VFTF

A total of 13 countries are covered under the facility. Nine of them are member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS): Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

The four remaining countries listed individually are Georgia, India, Turkmenistan, and Ukraine.

The facility is strictly designed for travellers in transit. Passengers must be en route between Singapore and a third country, and Singapore cannot be their final destination.

What the 96-hour window means for travellers

For eligible nationals with layovers or connecting journeys routed through Changi Airport, the VFTF offers a practical alternative to applying for a full transit visa.

Qualifying travellers can enter Singapore for up to four days while in transit, providing the opportunity to explore the country during an extended stopover rather than remaining confined to the airport.

Notably, no African country appears on Singapore's current VFTF eligibility list. Travellers from nations including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa do not qualify for the facility and are required to meet Singapore's standard entry or transit visa requirements when passing through the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh