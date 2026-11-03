NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny addressed the investigation into 15-year-old Ghanaian boy Javits Frimpong's death in the Bronx on Monday, November 2, 2026

Kenny confirmed investigators obtained footage of three suspects entering a subway station and boarding a southbound No. 5 train

Police are actively exploring three possible motives, including bullying, robbery, and a case of mistaken identity involving gang membership

The NYPD's Chief of Detectives, Joseph Kenny, has broken his silence on the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong, who lost his life in the Bronx, New York.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny gives an update on Javits' death as he shares 3 possible motives. Image credit: Zygote Studio, Amny

Source: Facebook

In a video circulated on social media on Monday, November 2, 2026, Kenny told the public that the investigation was moving forward, with detectives having secured footage showing three individuals suspected of involvement in the Ghanaian boy's death in the Bronx.

Kenny confirmed that the footage clearly showed the suspects entering a subway station and boarding a southbound No. 5 train.

Detectives also obtained pre-incident recordings that placed the trio in Manhattan before the fatal encounter took place.

"The case is going in the right direction," Kenny said, voicing confidence in the work of his team.

He also confirmed that police had kept an open line of communication with Javits' family throughout the investigation, regularly sharing updates on progress made.

3 possible motives under investigation

Kenny shed light on the various angles detectives are pursuing as they work to determine what led to the teenager's death. One of the areas drawing attention is the possibility that bullying played a role.

"We're trying to confirm that with the Department of Education," Kenny said, acknowledging ongoing discussions around this line of inquiry. He was careful to point out, however, that bullying was not the sole focus of the investigation.

Detectives are also looking into whether Javits fell victim to a robbery that turned fatal, as well as whether he may have been targeted after being mistaken for a rival gang member.

Kenny did not single out any of the three possibilities as the confirmed motive, making clear that the investigation remains open.

Public outcry grows as investigation continues

The case has drawn considerable attention, particularly within the Ghanaian community, since news of Javits' death broke.

Many people have taken to social media to call for justice and to demand answers about the circumstances surrounding the teenager's killing.

With detectives continuing to analyse available footage and follow up on multiple leads, Kenny's update signals that authorities are committed to bringing those responsible to account.

The Facebook video of the NYPD Chief of Detectives speaking is below.

US congressman attends Javits' vigil

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on US Congressman Ritchie Torres’ attendance at a vigil for Javits Frimpong, the 15-year-old Ghanaian boy killed while walking to school in the Bronx.

Torres shared a message of grief and called for children to be able to travel to school without fear of gun violence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh