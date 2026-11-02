Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of New York City chanting 'Justice for Javits' for 15-year-old Ghanaian boy Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong

Javits Frimpong unexpectedly lost his life in the Bronx on Thursday, October 29, 2026, reportedly while on his way to school

Ghanaian-American singer Jay Ghartey and officials from Ghana's Permanent Mission to the UN joined those paying tribute to the teenager

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Hundreds of demonstrators have flooded the streets of New York City to demand justice for Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian boy whose death in the Bronx has shaken communities on both sides of the Atlantic.

Hundreds march in New York City demanding justice for Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong. Image credit: AskGhMedia, Zygote Studio

Source: Facebook

The march, captured in a video circulating on social media, showed a large crowd moving through a New York City street, their voices rising in unison as they chanted the teenager's name alongside the words, "Justice for Javits."

Javits lost his life on Thursday, October 29, 2026, reportedly while making his way to school.

Community units in grief over Javits

The scenes from New York have resonated deeply within the Ghanaian community in the United States, prompting memorial activities in honour of the teenager and an outpouring of solidarity with his grieving family.

Ghanaian-American singer and record producer Jay Ghartey was among the public figures who visited the site where Javits died to pay his respects in person.

Officials from Ghana's Permanent Mission to the United Nations also called on Javits' father, Thomas Frimpong, to offer condolences and support to the family as they navigate their loss.

Calls for answers over Javits' death grow

For those who joined the procession, the message went beyond grief. Participants repeatedly called out Javits' name and demanded accountability over the circumstances of his death, expressing a collective refusal to allow the incident to fade from public memory.

The demonstration has amplified growing pressure for clarity on what happened to the young Ghanaian, with many online voicing their support for the family's quest for answers.

The emotional imagery from the march has continued to draw widespread attention, keeping Javits' story at the forefront of conversations both within the Ghanaian diaspora and beyond.

The X video from the scene is below.

Outrage over Laura Loomer's comment about Javits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on American activist Laura Loomer’s controversial remarks following the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Ghanaian Javits Frimpong in the Bronx.

Her post, which questioned plans to bring Javits’ mother from Ghana to attend his burial, drew widespread condemnation as critics accused her of exploiting a grieving family’s loss to promote an anti-immigration message.

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Source: YEN.com.gh