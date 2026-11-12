Ben Crump: Javits Family's Lawyer Speaks After 17-Year-Old Arrested in Teen's Death Case
- Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump addressed the public following the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect linked to Javits Frimpong's death
- Crump joined Reverend Al Sharpton and the bereaved family at a press conference held in Harlem, New York, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026
- The civil rights lawyer questioned why anyone would take the life of a 15-year-old with a promising future ahead of him
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Ben Crump, the prominent American civil rights attorney representing the family of Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong, has spoken publicly following the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect connected to the boy's death.
Ben Crump appeared alongside Reverend Al Sharpton and Javits' grieving family at a press conference held at the National Action Network headquarters in Harlem, New York, on Wednesday, 11 November 2026.
Ben Crump demands justice for Javits Frimpong
Standing before the gathered crowd, Ben Crump made an impassioned call for all those responsible for the death of the 15-year-old to face the full consequences of the law.
He expressed disbelief that a child with so much ahead of him had been killed.
"Why did they kill this young man, this person with such a bright future?" Crump asked.
The lawyer went further, delivering a pointed remark about race and grief, insisting that the colour of the perpetrator's skin does not diminish the anguish felt by a family torn apart by violence.
"It doesn't matter if the finger that pulled the trigger was a black finger or a white finger. The pain is still the same," he said.
Arrest made in Javits Frimpong's case
Authorities confirmed the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect in connection with Javits Frimpong's death ahead of the press conference.
The development prompted Crump and Sharpton to convene publicly with the family, underscoring the high-profile nature of a case that has drawn national attention in the United States.
Javits Frimpong, a Ghanaian teenager, was just 15 years old at the time of his death.
New York police reportedly arrest 17-year-old in connection with Javits Frimpong's murder, details emerge
His family, with Crump's support, has been vocal in their pursuit of justice since losing him.
The X video of Ben Crump speaking at the press conference is below.
Javits' mother breaks down after suspect arrest
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on15-year-old Javits Frimpong's mother’s appeal for justice at a press conference in Harlem after the arrest of a suspect.
As she broke down in tears, Doris Adu Gyamfi urged supporters not to stop seeking accountability for her only child.
The arrest is a significant step for the family, but their lawyer says they still need answers about the circumstances of Javits’ death.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh