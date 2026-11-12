Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump addressed the public following the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect linked to Javits Frimpong's death

Crump joined Reverend Al Sharpton and the bereaved family at a press conference held in Harlem, New York, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026

The civil rights lawyer questioned why anyone would take the life of a 15-year-old with a promising future ahead of him

Ben Crump, the prominent American civil rights attorney representing the family of Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong, has spoken publicly following the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect connected to the boy's death.

Javits family's lawyer Ben Crump speaks after a 17-year-old is arrested in the teen's death case. Image credit: Zygote Studio, Ben Crump

Source: Facebook

Ben Crump appeared alongside Reverend Al Sharpton and Javits' grieving family at a press conference held at the National Action Network headquarters in Harlem, New York, on Wednesday, 11 November 2026.

Ben Crump demands justice for Javits Frimpong

Standing before the gathered crowd, Ben Crump made an impassioned call for all those responsible for the death of the 15-year-old to face the full consequences of the law.

He expressed disbelief that a child with so much ahead of him had been killed.

"Why did they kill this young man, this person with such a bright future?" Crump asked.

The lawyer went further, delivering a pointed remark about race and grief, insisting that the colour of the perpetrator's skin does not diminish the anguish felt by a family torn apart by violence.

"It doesn't matter if the finger that pulled the trigger was a black finger or a white finger. The pain is still the same," he said.

Arrest made in Javits Frimpong's case

Authorities confirmed the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect in connection with Javits Frimpong's death ahead of the press conference.

The development prompted Crump and Sharpton to convene publicly with the family, underscoring the high-profile nature of a case that has drawn national attention in the United States.

Javits Frimpong, a Ghanaian teenager, was just 15 years old at the time of his death.

His family, with Crump's support, has been vocal in their pursuit of justice since losing him.

The X video of Ben Crump speaking at the press conference is below.

Javits' mother breaks down after suspect arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on15-year-old Javits Frimpong's mother’s appeal for justice at a press conference in Harlem after the arrest of a suspect.

As she broke down in tears, Doris Adu Gyamfi urged supporters not to stop seeking accountability for her only child.

The arrest is a significant step for the family, but their lawyer says they still need answers about the circumstances of Javits’ death.

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Source: YEN.com.gh