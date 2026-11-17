Peel Regional Police launched Project Cadetta in March 2026, targeting a Brampton warehouse used to stage stolen vehicles bound for West Africa

Investigators arrested 12 suspects and laid 231 charges following a series of search warrants executed across the Greater Toronto Area

Two additional suspects remain at large, including a 16-year-old from Hamilton and 32-year-old Steven Gyamfi

A major police operation targeting an organised auto theft network has resulted in 12 arrests, 231 criminal charges, and the seizure of 96 stolen vehicles valued at more than $4.5 million across Peel Region.

Peel Regional Police launched Project Cadetta in March 2026, targeting a Brampton warehouse used to stage stolen vehicles bound for West Africa. Credit: Peel Regional Police

Source: UGC

Project Cadetta, launched in March 2026 in collaboration with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), centred on a warehouse in Brampton that police identified as the primary staging point for stolen vehicles being prepared for shipment to West Africa through Canadian ports.

Investigators allege that five suspects were responsible for coordinating the theft, movement and export of the vehicles, while a broader group of individuals supported the operation.

The stolen luxury SUVs, pick-up trucks and other high-value vehicles were found concealed inside shipping containers.

Det. Sgt. Ian Harloff described the criminal enterprise as far from incidental.

"This was not an opportunistic crime. It was a coordinated network designed to profit from stolen vehicles taken from our communities and across the GTA," he said.

Peel Police Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich characterised the broader threat posed by such networks in stark terms.

"Organised auto theft is not just a property crime; it is a violent, predatory business model that is run by transnational organised crime groups and syndicates that terrorize families in their own driveways and in their homes. They use the funds from those or from that crime to fund a variety of other crimes," he said at the Project Cadetta press conference.

Milinovich also noted that stolen vehicles from Mississauga and Brampton typically reach container ships within days of being taken, and that roughly 75 per cent of stolen vehicles intercepted for export at the Port of Montreal originate from Ontario.

Police have issued arrest warrants for two individuals who remain at large: a 16-year-old from Hamilton, who cannot be named, and Steven Gyamfi, 32, of no fixed address. Authorities added that some of those already arrested may be referred to the CBSA and could face immigration enforcement proceedings.

Police have issued arrest warrants for two individuals who remain at large: a 16-year-old and Steven Gyamfi, 32. Credit: Peel Police

Source: UGC

Peel Police Services Board Chair Nando Iannicca said the operation was about more than recovering property.

"Project Cadetta is about more than recovering stolen vehicles. It's about dismantling organised criminal networks that target our communities and make it harder for them to operate," he said, adding that vehicle theft has an outsized impact on families who rely on their cars for daily life.

Auto theft in the region peaked in 2023, when a vehicle was being stolen almost every hour. Since then, Peel police doubled the size of their auto theft unit, and reported crimes have since fallen by 50 per cent.

Ghana Police recover three stolen vehicles

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Personnel from the Ghana Police Service have arrested some suspects over a car theft incident in the Eastern Region.

According to reports, some cars that had been stolen were also retrieved during the arrest because they were tracked.

The police urged the public to give them information on any carjacking syndicate they suspect in their area.

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Source: YEN.com.gh