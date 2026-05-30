Personnel from the Ghana Police Service have arrested some suspects over a car theft incident in the Eastern Region

According to reports, some cars which had been stolen were also retrieved during the arrest because they were tracked

The police urged the public to give them information on any carjacking syndicate they suspect in their area

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The Inspector-General of Police’s (IGPs) special Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) has arrested seven suspects in connection with the theft of three vehicles.

The three vehicles, which were retrieved, were unregistered Hyundai Elantra and a Sonata.

Police retrieve stolen cars and arrest seven suspects involved in the matter.

Source: Getty Images

Reports suggest that the CVET received a report about the theft of an unregistered blue Hyundai Elantra from its owner at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region. The report was made on Monday, May 25, 2026.

After the report, the CVET team started their investigations. The team began a digital and intelligence-led investigation and successfully tracked the stolen vehicle to a hideout at Roman Down, Asamankese, in the Eastern Region.

The CVET team partnered with the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) Detachment in the area. The team later arrested the suspects and found two other stolen vehicles in their possession.

The suspects arrested are Acheampong Otuo Kofi alias Levels, aged 28; Kpachen Ebenezer, aged 26; Fianko Isaac alias Yaw, aged 35; Besah Elizabeth, aged 24; David Kudalor, aged 28; Enoch Acheampong, aged 38 and Solomon Odei, aged 35.

According to Accra-based Citi FM, all seven suspects are currently in police custody, assisting with ongoing investigations, while the three vehicles have been impounded by the police.

The police indicated that they are doing everything within their power to recover other stolen vehicles that the group may have taken.

The police urged the public to give them information on any carjacking syndicate they suspect in their area.

Source: YEN.com.gh