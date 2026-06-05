An auto specialist named several vehicle models he believes thieves commonly target in Ghana, but the reasons go beyond simply stealing the entire car

Adu Philip explained how criminals allegedly use a technique known as car cloning, making some stolen vehicles difficult to trace for years

The expert also shared practical security measures drivers can adopt, including one unusual method he personally recommends to discourage thieves

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Vehicle theft remains a concern for many car owners in Ghana, with some models attracting more attention from criminals than others.

An expert identifies cars that thieves frequently target in Ghana. Image credit: Adu Philip, nasebspts1, sprintlife.autos

Source: TikTok

While official national rankings on the most stolen cars are not readily available, automotive specialist Adu Philip says certain vehicles are repeatedly targeted because of their popularity, strong spare parts market, and resale value.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Philip explained that Toyota vehicles dominate the list of cars thieves often go after.

He said:

"The Toyota Corolla, Camry, Hilux, and Land Cruiser are among the vehicles thieves target most in Ghana."

According to him, older Honda models such as the Honda Accord and Honda Civic are also attractive to criminals. In the commercial transport sector, vehicles like the Toyota Voxy and Toyota Hiace are frequently targeted.

Interestingly, Adu Philip noted that Nissan vehicles are less commonly stolen compared to some of their Japanese rivals.

Why thieves prefer certain vehicles

Philip explained that many stolen vehicles are not sold intact. Instead, they are dismantled and sold as spare parts.

He said:

"Most of the time, they don't sell the vehicle as a whole. They break it down and sell the parts because there is a high demand for spare parts on the market."

He added that some models also have strong resale value, making them attractive to organised theft networks.

Another reason some vehicles become targets is their popularity on Ghana's roads. Since there are thousands of similar-looking models in circulation, stolen vehicles can blend in more easily.

Philip explained:

"When a car is very common in the system, it becomes difficult to track. Sometimes thieves even move the vehicles across borders because they know these cars are everywhere."

How car cloning works

One of the most alarming tactics used by criminals is a practice known as car cloning.

Philip explained that thieves may steal a vehicle in one part of the country and then find a similar model elsewhere.

For example, if a thief steals a 2013 Toyota Corolla, they may search for another Corolla of the same model and colour, duplicate identifying details, and make the stolen vehicle resemble the legitimate one.

The process can involve matching number plates and altering identifying information to make detection more difficult.

He said:

"It is possible for the original owner and the cloned vehicle to exist in different parts of the country for years without crossing paths."

According to Philip, this makes recovery efforts challenging and highlights the importance of proper vehicle identification records.

Security measures drivers should consider

To reduce the risk of theft, Philip recommends installing GPS trackers.

However, he acknowledged that some thieves have become familiar with common tracker locations.

He said:

"Thieves know where some trackers are placed, but specialists have also improved their methods and now hide them better."

He also advises vehicle owners to use steering wheel locks, especially when parking for long periods.

He added:

"If you leave your vehicle, lock the steering. It adds another layer of security and can discourage thieves."

Upgrading factory alarm systems is another step he recommends for owners who want additional protection.

Philip also encouraged drivers to be cautious about where they park their vehicles, noting that some locations are known for higher theft risks.

A unique anti-theft strategy

One method Philip personally recommends involves marking the vehicle's identification details.

He suggested that owners can permanently mark or alter visible identifying sections and then officially document the reason through the police.

According to him, having supporting documentation can make it harder for criminals to resell a stolen vehicle because potential buyers may become suspicious when they notice the markings.

Why thieves avoid some vehicles

Not every vehicle attracts criminal attention.

Philip noted that vehicles with lower demand for spare parts are generally less attractive to thieves.

He specifically pointed to many German-made vehicles, saying they are often more difficult to steal and less appealing to criminals due to limited demand for parts compared to some Japanese brands.

He also observed that certain vehicles come with stronger security systems, making theft significantly more challenging.

As vehicle theft techniques continue to evolve, experts say drivers must also become more proactive by combining technology, physical security devices, and smart parking habits to protect their investments.

Police retrieve three stolen cars and arrest seven suspects. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Ghana Police recover three stolen vehicles

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Personnel from the Ghana Police Service have arrested some suspects over a car theft incident in the Eastern Region.

According to reports, some cars that had been stolen were also retrieved during the arrest because they were tracked.

The police urged the public to give them information on any carjacking syndicate they suspect in their area.

Source: YEN.com.gh