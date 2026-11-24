The UK government set a strict cash declaration threshold for anyone crossing its borders, with steep penalties for those who fail to comply

Ghanaian travellers heading to Britain are among those affected by the rule, which covers amounts equivalent to hundreds of thousands of cedis

Authorities confirmed that undeclared cash above the limit can be seized at the border, regardless of whether it was legally obtained

The United Kingdom has set out the exact amount of cash that travellers must declare when entering or leaving the country, warning that failure to do so could result in the money being seized by border officials.

Anyone carrying £10,000 or more, equivalent to roughly GH¢196,000 at current exchange rates, is required to declare the funds to His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

UK announces how much cash foreigners must declare before entering or leaving Britain. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

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The rule applies to all travellers, including Ghanaians flying into or out of UK airports and ports.

What the UK declaration rules cover

The requirement covers cash in any currency, as well as other monetary instruments such as bankers' drafts and cheques.

It is not limited to British pounds sterling; if the combined value of what a traveller is carrying meets or exceeds the threshold, a declaration must be made.

Crucially, the law does not assume that undeclared cash is the product of criminal activity.

However, border officers are legally empowered to seize any sum that has not been declared, even if the traveller can demonstrate that the money was earned or obtained legitimately.

Recovering seized funds can be a lengthy and complicated process.

The declaration must be made in advance through the official UK government online service before travelling.

Travellers cannot simply walk up to a border officer and declare the cash on arrival without having completed the prior notification.

Why this matters for Ghanaian travellers

For Ghanaians travelling to the United Kingdom, the threshold translates into a significant sum in local terms.

At current rates, GH¢196,000 represents a considerable amount, and many business travellers, traders, or those relocating may find themselves close to or above the limit.

The UK's National Crime Agency has previously noted that cash declaration rules form a key part of the country's anti-money laundering framework.

Those found carrying large sums without a valid declaration risk not only losing the money temporarily but also facing further investigation.

Travellers are advised to check the latest exchange rates before departure, since the cedi equivalent of £10,000 fluctuates and what falls below the threshold today may exceed it in future.

The safest approach, according to guidance from HMRC, is to declare whenever there is any doubt about whether the amount being carried meets the limit.

UK lists 3 cheapest PR routes for Ghanaians

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK government had published a breakdown of fees for various permanent residency routes available to foreign nationals, including Ghanaians.

Three pathways stood out as the most affordable options for migrants seeking to settle permanently in the United Kingdom.

The fees, when converted to Ghanaian cedis, revealed significant costs that prospective applicants from Ghana had to plan for.

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Source: YEN.com.gh