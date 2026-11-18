Thailand's government released an official breakdown of 18 food categories that visitors are permitted to carry into the country for personal use

The Thai government set a strict combined import ceiling of 10 kilograms or litres per traveller, applicable across all permitted food categories

Certain items such as dried spices and dried animal-based products carry significantly lower limits than the majority of other categories on the list

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Thailand's government has published an official list of food items that foreign travellers are permitted to bring into the country for personal use, complete with quantity limits for each of the 18 categories covered.

According to information on the Thai government's website, visitors may carry food and health products into Thailand provided the items are not prohibited under Thai law and are not intended for commercial sale.

Thailand's official guide lists 18 food categories travellers may bring for personal use. Image credit: NurPhoto, VCG/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A single overarching condition governs the entire allowance: the combined total of all food brought in must not exceed 10 kilograms or litres, and travellers must not have used this personal-use allowance within the previous three months.

Thailand's 18 food import categories

The permitted categories span a wide range of products. Pastries, desserts, snacks, dried cereals and nuts, non-alcoholic beverages, meat and animal products, plants and fruits, noodles and pasta, cooking oils, and sauces each carry an individual limit of up to 5 kilograms or litres.

Milk and dairy products, including ready-to-drink milk, powdered milk, cheese, yoghurt and ice cream, are capped at 2.5 kilograms or litres. Roasted coffee, coffee beans, coffee capsules and instant beverages fall within the same 2.5-kilogram limit. Dried plants, vegetables and fruits also share that threshold.

Tea leaves, powdered tea, herbal drinks such as chamomile and peppermint, freeze-dried coffee, and sugar substitutes including aspartame, sucralose, xylitol and stevia are each restricted to 1 kilogram.

At the lower end of the scale, dried spices such as saffron and vanilla, along with dried animal-based products including edible bird's nest, shark fin and fish maw, are limited to just 500 grams each.

Baby food and medical food carry the highest individual limit, matching the overall ceiling at 10 kilograms or litres. Food supplements fall under a separate rule, permitting a maximum of 15 individual items in total, with each product not exceeding a three-month personal supply.

Key conditions for personal imports

All quantities listed apply exclusively to items carried for personal use.

The government makes clear that the 10-kilogram or litre ceiling is a combined limit across every category, meaning travellers cannot maximise individual category allowances simultaneously.

The three-month restriction on reusing the personal-use allowance further limits how frequently the import concession can be exercised. Items intended for resale or commercial distribution do not qualify under these provisions.

Thailand lists 39 jobs foreigners are prohibited from doing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thailand has listed 39 categories of work that foreign nationals are not permitted to take up in the country.

The list is enforced under Thai labour law and applies to all foreign workers, regardless of nationality.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh