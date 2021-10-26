The honest act of a Jos keke driver has paid off and opened another door of financial blessing for him

Mallam Tulu had returned GHC 7,400 passengers forgot in his tricycle and was rewarded the sum of GHc70

His story went viral and earned him admiration as well as made the man a subject of mockery but now, a sultan has given him a cash reward equal to the money he found

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An honest tricycle driver whose act of honesty went viral after he returned N500k passengers forgot in his keke has become richer in thousands.

For his honesty, the man identified as Mallam Tulu had initially been given N5k but a kind-hearted sultan has now rewarded the uncommon act of the keke driver.

Mallam Tulu got half a million Photo Credit: BBC News Pidgin

Source: UGC

According to BBC News Pidgin, Tulu has been rewarded by a sultan with cash that equates to what he found.

What this means is that the keke driver got a reward of GHc7,400.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The identity of the sultan is still unknown.

Nigerians share their thoughts on the development

Emmanuel Mackson thought:

"But come to think of it, what kind of memory is that in this hard time? Probably the owner has memory lost in this present situation. God don't let my village people get me o or even my memory.

"Is it possible it's blood money and the owner wanted to do away with some or a renewal... Just thinking."

Star Queen reacted:

"Wetin people dey think when go make them forget money inside keke or motor all the time?... May that kind of thinking never be my portion o."

Blessing Sylvanus wrote:

"Because of how bad and evil mind every where in the world, when pesin do good, dem dey broadcast am..is this not how/what we are suppose to do for one another???? No be your own, return am ...simple!!!"

Preshy Pee said:

"Sultan go get the money back from Government, Government go get the money back from the man through Tax.

"E don tey we sabi this thing but okay...It's a nice gesture, be motivated dear people!"

18-year-old school dropout who returned GHc61,000 gets presidential honour

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that an 18-year-old school dropout who returned GHc61,000 he found had been honoured by the president.

The story of his honesty went viral and got to the hearing of the President of Liberia George Weah who has now rewarded Emmanuel handsomely.

Liberian Observer reports that President Weah gifted the young man $10,000 (GHc61,000).

In addition, Emmanuel was offered a scholarship up to master's level to study in any Liberian institution of his choosing, two motorcycles as well as a chance to work in the Presidential office.

Speaking in a meeting with the honest lad, the president also announced plans to bestow on Emmanuel one of Liberia's Highest Orders of Distinction while affirming that the scholarship will continue whether he remains in power or not.

Source: Yen