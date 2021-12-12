Samuel Eto'o is the new president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) after the votes were collated on Saturday

The Cameroonian football legend indicated his willingness for the position back in September and now he has been elected

He beat fellow national legend and former teammate Geremi Njitap who is known for his spell as a Real Madrid midfielder to claim the position

Former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o has been elected the president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) on Saturday, a month before the country hosts the African Cup of Nations, Channel News reports.

News Trust are also reporting that the 40-year-old who also featured for Inter Milan and Chelsea during his professional career, will take over an organisation long tainted by infighting, mismanagement and allegations of corruption.

With 43 votes, Eto’o edged his rival, the current president Seydou Mbombouo Njoya who received 31 votes to claim the position.

Samuel Eto’o voted president of Cameroon Football Federation. Photo: Cellou Binani

Back in September, announced his intention to run for the position saying he took the decision out of his love for Cameroon and passion for the country’s football.

The four-time Africa Player of the Year award recipient said:

"I am honoured and pleased to announce my candidacy for the presidency of the Cameroon Football Federation. After careful consideration, I have decided to take this initiative out of love for Cameroon and passion for our football."

The four-time winner of African Player further pledged to introduce radical changes in Cameroon football, including an innovative project that would see the revival of the country's local championships, beach football, and women's football.

