I will select my own players - Black Stars Coach Milovan on AFCON squad

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac has said he will not be influenced by anybody in naming his Black Stars squad for the upcoming AFCON

While other 2021 African Cup of Nations participants have already named their national team squads for the competition, Ghana hasn't

The are rumors the delay in the announcement of the squad id due other foreign parties wanting to influence the coaches decision

Ghana Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac has said "he will select his own players" and not allow any outside influence in naming his AFCON squad according to reports.

The 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is set to kick-off in less than a month, on January 9, 2022, and Ghana is yet to name it's official squad.

While Ghana is not the only African country yet to name it's squad, with each day that passes more and more countries are naming theirs.

Sports and Photo Journalist, Frank Darkwah tweeted on Monday that Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac has rejected recommendations from top Ghana football officials.

"Milovan Rejavac is reported to have rejected player recommendations from top officials ahead of AFCON...man says “I will select my own players”."

In addition to not badging to outside influence, the Serbian is reportedly not interested in naming a "big" squad, more than the usual 26 normally named.

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has no interest in naming a big provisional squad for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Milovan Rajevac is said to have turned down the Ghana Football Association (GFA)'s proposal to invite 40 players for camping next week.

The GFA is said to want 40 players invited for the camping in Doha, Qatar later this month to boost Coach Rajevac's options when naming his final 28 man squad.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) increased the number of additional players to five so teams can name a maximum of 28-man squad due to coronavirus.

This would ordinarily be good news for the national team federations if they did not have to bear the cost of the international travel as well as the accommodation of the additional players.

Source: Yen Newspaper