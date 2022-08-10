A man was left in a state of deep distress after staking the money his boss gave him to purchase building items on sports betting

In a video, a narrator revealed the young man staked GH¢250 with the aim to double the cash but lost

The clip in which the young man weeps uncontrollably has gained reactions after it surfaced online

A man could not contain his tears after using GH¢250 his boss gave him to purchase building materials on sports betting and lost.

In a video widely circulated on social media, seen by YEN.com.gh, a narrator revealed the young man was sent by his boss to buy building materials with the amount.

However, he took a daring chance with the amount with the aim of doubling it but lost.

While capturing the incident on tape, the narrator teased while asking if the young man had no girlfriend or anyone to help with the situation.

Joel Eshun, with the Twitter page @JOELESHUN4, shared the clip, which has garnered fewer reactions.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Peeps react to video online

@orlando_osman said:

''Ah, Ghc250, maybe he’s a beginner.''

@asumadulive commented:

''Last last it don cast! Nana Kafra.''

@JOELESHUN4 replied:

''Hmmm.''

@RthurMichael commented:

''Greediness will send you to where you don't belong.''

@nosa138318 said:

''Warning; do not bet on Manchester United.''

YaaVim said:

''Eeeish, you try oo. Money you were given to buy material no. Hmm.''

Young Man Spends Over GH¢1m Of Company Money On Sports Betting

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that an employee of an Accra-based electronics company has landed in police custody for stealing over GH¢1million from his workplace and losing all on sports betting.

According to a Joy News report, Nana Nhyira Agyapong said to be an Administrative Officer, spent a total of GH¢1, 079,728 on sports betting at different times.

Police said earlier this month, the electronic company’s Chief Executive Officer gave Agyapong GH¢800,000 to deposit into the bank account of the company’s supplier.

Although Mr Agyapong had provided a deposit slip as proof of payment, he did not do so. Unknown to the CEO, he forwarded the forged deposit slip to the company’s suppliers.

