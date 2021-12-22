Areas boys who supported the chess championship organised under Oshodi bridge days ago as volunteers have been rewarded

The organiser of the event, Tunde Onakoya, took them to a shop and got them phones, much to their surprise

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video of them dancing and shouting in great joy prayed for their benefactor

A young man, Tunde Onakoya, who is the convener of Chess in the Slum Initiative, has in a new series of posts on social media narrated how he spread love.

Recall that days ago, he organised a chess competition for kids under Oshodi bridge in Lagos state where 18-year-old Adeoye Fawaz emerged a winner.

Committed bus conductor

In another story, he also spoke about how he engaged the service of a bus conductor as the event chief security man to ensure calm throughout the period the competition was held.

The man named Femi did a fantastic job in that regard and social media users praised him when his photo surfaced online.

We want to connect them back to society

In a new post, Tunde shared a video of area boys who volunteered for the programme jubilating as he got them new phones.

Speaking further, he revealed that they were given new phones as a way to reconnect the men to their society through the use of social media.

Taofeek and Olumide got help

One of the area boys, Taofeek, has been given the opportunity to go to an automobile school and be trained accordingly.

Another person, Olumide, who volunteered as a project manager for the event got a full rebranding for his biscuit business. He was also issued an ID card.

Tunde has said that all the kids who participated in the chess competition will be given opportunities to have better lives.

Below are some of the reactions from Nigerians:

@iamAbiodunAA said:

"This is amazing and awesome. Well done."

@McIntoshkraft said:

"The smile on their faces is priceless man and to you Mr.Tunde and all those who contributed to this project,may smile never sieze from your faces."

@oluwakonquer said:

"I come dey smile dey cry at the same time. Chai! God bless you this man."

@TJthe1st said:

"One man doing what a whole government can't do. This is empowerment, not rice, onions and wheelbarrow. Well done sir! God bless you."

Fawaz got extra winning money

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that more luck smiled on the teen bus conductor, Fawaz, who won a chess championship organized by the Chess in the Slum initiative.

Following that triumph, a Nigerian woman, Adebola Olubamiji, sent the sum of GHC3,000 to the young boy to add to whatever sum he must have won.

In addition to that, the kind Nigerian also promised to get accommodation for him and take him away from the street.

