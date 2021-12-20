A politician heading Oyo East local government, Arowosaye Saheed Adeyemi, donated bags, drums, among others to kids

The local government chairman also dressed as the school kids in a shirt and shorts as a way to identify with them

Photos showing him during the donation ceremony has the kids holding up the school bags he gave them

The chairman of Oyo East local government, Arowosaye Saheed Adeyemi, has been celebrated online after what he did to empower school children.

In a Facebook post by a man identified as Oba Stephen Adegboyega, it was revealed he donated bags and drums to the children.

He empowered school kids

Apart from that, the man dressed like the kids and wore shorts. In one of the photos, he knelt as if he was about to take strokes of the cane.

Arowosaye also renovated school blocks so that the children can have a conducive environment for learning.

In another Facebook post by Damilola Taylor, the school children could be seen happily posing with the items they received from the politician.

Omotoso Olusola:

"These politicians with their jokes, na em make am wear school uniform. Aluwala olongbo. Only if they will continue like this after swearing in."

Samson Mustapha said:

"Nice one boss God bless you and your family."

Adepoju Akinade Amos said:

"Like Aregbe like Arosad. The one that wore sch uniform in Ogbomoso refused to pay Bursary till he left. Welldone Arosad."

Sade Aremu said:

"God will reward you more."

Young teacher donates beds

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a very kind teacher, Rebekah Wilson, used the last four years to donate beds, mattresses, pillows, and cover cloths to 1400 children who did not have them.

The 33-year-old teacher started her foundation, Zarach, in 2017 when one of her English class students opened up to her about how he and his junior ones had to sleep on the bare floor for many months because there was no bed.

Aside from that, another student lost focus in school because he was always scratching his stomach from bites of bed bugs on the cushioned chair he slept in every night.

Source: Yen News