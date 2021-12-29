Nollywood’s Kanayo O. Kanayo has finally completed his mansion in Imo state and he shared a video on his Instagram page

Apart from the official opening of the house, the thespian will also be bagging a chieftaincy title in Imo state on Wednesday, December 29

Fans, colleagues in the entertainment industry trooped to his comment section with congratulatory messages

It is indeed a moment of double celebration for respected Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, who has completed a mansion in his hometown and is also set to bag a chieftaincy title.

The movie star nicknamed ‘Nnayi Sacrfice’ recently took to his Instagram page with a video showing the newly completed mansion.

Nollywood's Kanayo O. Kanayo shares video of his new house. Photo: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

The actor’s house featured an expansive compound and a boy’s quarters at the back of the main mansion.

His post was also accompanied with an invite to his chieftaincy installation ceremony set to take place on Wednesday, December 29.

Check out his post as seen on Instagram below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

Fans and colleagues in the industry were seen in the comment section congratulating the movie star for his new house and new title.

Some of them also made jokes about the actor making 'sacrifices' to get what he wants.

Read some comments sighted below:

chizzyalichi wrote:

"Congrats odogwu."

jnrpope said:

"This is an edifice."

uduakisong1 said:

"Congratulations sir, please can I film there."

fortuneadaeze said:

"Show us the way Nnanyi sacrifice Congratulations."

queenelenora said:

"It pays to make sacrifices in life. Congratulations sir ."

achori.thankgod said:

"You are a great man ❤️. And I like your motivations."

presley_pounds_ said:

"Congrats KOK and I’m ready to take the big steps sir show me the way."

Source: YEN.com.gh