Ohemaa Woyeje has woweed social media with a dazzling photo to mark her birthday

The popular radio star turned a year older today, December 24, 2021 and has dropped a photo to mark the day

Ohemaa Woyeje is one of the most respected female radio personalities in the country

Ghanaian female radio presenter Harey Adjoa Yeboah Asuama Kusi famed as Ohemaa Woyeje is a year older today, December 24, 2021, and can't keep calm about it.

The popular radio presenter, to mark the special day, took to her Instagram account to thank God for adding another year to her years.

The Angel Broadcasting Corporation employee was seen in the studio as she beamed with smiles in celebration of the august day.

Radio presenter Ohemaa Woyeje. Source: Instagram/ohemaawoyeje

Source: Instagram

She was wearing a white t-shirt and was spotted reading a message from her mobile phone.

After posting the photo of her official Instagram page, Ohemaa Woyeje captioned it:

"Unto us who don’t demand a lot, Nature gave us all. Grateful for everything that I am & that I have + 1 today #24thDecember Happy blessed birthday to #AdjoaRasta let’s meet @icebargh #FreeFoods & More fun 10am till daybreak #dontmiss"

Fans wish her well

Many followers of the pretty radio presenter took to the comment section to react to the photo she shared to mark her big day.

Young Ghanaian disc jockey djswitchghana came in with the comment:

"Stay blessed always Ma #switchup"

Gospel star piesieesther also wrote:

"Happy birthday sweetheart"

iamadwoasaahint commented:

"Happy birthday superstar, you are a blessing, remain lifted"

sistersandybiy3guy had this to say:

"Senior woman awoda pa o. Nhyira nkoaaa"

Source: YEN.com.gh