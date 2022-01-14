A Nigerian lady narrated how she helped a boy with a mentally unstable mother in 2021 with school fees and food items

Before she met him, the boy was used to wearing torn clothes and footwear, a situation that changed with people's donations

In 2022, the lady is appealing to Nigerians to come to the boy's aide as the grandmother who acts as his sole guardian is terribly sick

A young Nigerian lady with the Twitter handle @EduEle5 has gone online to narrate how she was able to help a helpless boy through her charity organisation.

Called Evalsam, she said that the boy’s mother is mentally unstable, leaving his old grandma to parent him. When she met the kid, he had torn clothes and no school bags.

How kid and his grandmother were surviving

To make ends meet, Evalsam’s grandma works as a farm labourer. The kind lady said a man and his friend reached out to her when she posted about the kid.

With the money gathered, she was able to get him new clothes and bags. Transformation photos shared showed the boy looking neat.

The food items they got

That was not all, she also got some foodstuff items like tubers of yam, bottles of palm oil, beans, garri, among others for his family. His school fees were also covered in 2021.

The lady, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to help the family more so that their standard of living can improve.

