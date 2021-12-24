Tracey Boakye has set the Christmas mood with her latest photos she dropped online

The actress was seen posing in front of a huge Christmas tree posing with her kids; Kwaku Danso Yahaya and Nana Akua Nhyira

The mother of 2 has come to be noted for chronicling her life on social media for all to see

Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye and her adorable children have set the tone for Christmas with an exquisite photo which is trending online.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracey Boakuye was seen posing with her kids - Kwaku Danso Yahaya and Nana Akua Nhyira in front of a Christmas tree.

The trio appeared to be in their home as they ushered in the Christmas festivities for this year, 2021.

They were seen wearing Christmas-themed outfits as they beamed with smiles and posed for the camera.

Tracey Boakye was seen hugging her kids who were happy to be with her on such a special ocassion.

After posting the photos, Tracey Boakye captioned them:

"This year has been a great year, we’ve been through tough times, but some how we learnt a lot. I WISH YOU ALL A MERRY CHRISTMAS AND A HAPPY NEW UEAR IN ADVANCE. From my family and I to yours. We love you. Enjoy this festive season with love. @nana_akua_nhyira_ @kwaku_danso_yahaya"

Many fans react to the photos

Loyal fans and followers of the trio took to the comment section to react to them and also wish the lovely family a happy holidays.

bernardadusepoku commented:

"Afihyia Pa"

lindsago wrote:

"Love you too"

25thqueen commented:

"Wishing you a happy and safe holiday"

myzzahmama commented:

"Merry Christmas Boss Lady"

There were many comments that saw fans of the family wishing them a safe holiday.

