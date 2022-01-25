There is no doubt that Nigeria is blessed with amazing human resources. Examples of these abound. Nigerian youths have out of their limited resources created things that amazed people.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In recent times, young Nigerians have shown the world the great power of recycling as they converted discarded items in their environments into useful things.

They all have the passion to solve problems with their skill. Photo source: @bbcnewspidgin

Source: Instagram

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at four young people who are taking their world by storm through thoughtful creativity.

1. David Onuah

A 9-year-old boy, David, said he decided to create an automatic dustbin because of the need to stay clean during the pandemic.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

With a computer acting as his control pad, the man built the basket in such a way that it senses a presence and opens its lid.

2. Praise Kelechi

Fourteen-year-old Kelechi showed off his improvisational skill as he used cartons to create different Marvel characters.

The boy spends most of his time working with cartons. Photo source: @bbcnewspidgin

Source: Instagram

One of his creations is a popular character called Iron Man. The boy said he spends most of his time by himself, looking for things to do.

3. Adewale Quoyim

A young boy who became an apprentice at the age of 10 years old has used his mechanical engineering skill to convert a bicycle to a motorbike.

Adeyemi used scrapped generator engine and made his bike a motorcycle that runs automatically without a clutch.

4. Chikamso Amalu

Chikamso used materials collected from refuse dumps to build a sports car prototype. After a challenging time, he was able to create his first car.

The 21-year-old had to replace his car engine at a great cost when the previous one knocked. He changed it to automatic.

Beyond the media attention

If Nigeria is ready to face the future, it should start a special programme that grooms skilled Nigerians in such a way that they are not poached by countries with better opportunities.

Man built helicopter prototype

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man and an aspiring mechanical engineer, Nii Amartei Amarteifio, revealed in a LinkedIn post that nearly four years ago in the university, he started researching rotary-wing aircraft.

That study led him into building one for himself. To achieve that, he would spend more time in his department’s workshop in school as he worked on perfecting his fabrication skills.

He said days after he built the prototype of what he wanted, it never came out well as there were areas that needed to be perfected.

Source: YEN.com.gh