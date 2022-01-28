A 24-year-old man has stirred a lot of reactions on social media after publishing his will in a funny post

After revealing who should take his clothes and phone, he stated he wants his girlfriend to go to her husband

Many people who reacted to his post found the girlfriend part funny while others cautioned him against making death jokes

A Nigerian man with Twitter handle @mister_ade5 perhaps took joking too far as he funnily published his will on social media, telling people how he wants his things to be shared.

The man who claimed to be 24-years-old said if death comes knocking, he wants his phone to go to his sister.

The man shared his will online, ad he wants his sister to take his phone. Photo source: @_ade.bayo

My brother can have the clothes

He asked that his little brother be allowed to take all his clothes. He got many people laughing hard when he said he wants his girlfriend to go to her husband.

Many Nigerians on the platform have taken to his comments sections in their hundreds to express their opinions.

See his post below:

At the time of writing this report, his post has got over 12,000 likes and hundreds of retweets. Below are some of the reactions:

@Oreoluwatweets said:

"My overdrafts to olori ebi."

@swagzbolexy said:

"What a life!!!!"

@El_Brilo said:

"I don't even have anything to go to anybody."

@ezehck said:

"How about your houses, Cars and what goes to mum?"

RoyaltyKingpin said:

"Not too young to will!"

@emekakcjaph said:

"A death wish at 24? Not quite funny tho."

@oma_odo said:

"In as much as we play with everything please don't play with your life bro. Mental health is very key."

Man wrote his will, donated much to hotel worker

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that a young Turkish man, Taskin Dasdan, had his life changed for the better after he met a stranger called Charles Gorge Courtney.

Charles, every year, always stayed at the Korumar Hotel De Luxe and that was how the two met. Taskin is a bellboy at the hotel.

When the British hotel guest died in 2021, his family was surprised that a major part of his fortune was willed to the Turkish hotel worker and some parts to other hotel staff members.

