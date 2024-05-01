President Nana Akufo-Addo has assured that the recent power challenges will be a thing of the past

President Nana Akufo-Addo has assured that the recent power challenges have been addressed.

President Akufo-Addo (R)

Source: Getty Images

He also thanked Ghanaians for what he called their patience during the challenges.

Despite the evidence to the contrary, the government also long insisted there were no power challenges.

The Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also controversially dismissed calls for a load-shedding timetable.

“Over the period, the issues surrounding transformers and gas supply have been successfully resolved, resulting in sufficient improvement in power supply reliability,” the president said.

“For the past seven years we have worked tirelessly to keep the lights on and I am confident that the unfortunate era of dumsor will not return,” he added.

The recent power cuts have prompted widespread criticism and even gotten actress Yvonne Nelson to eye another protest over the power crisis of Ghanaians.

The actress was at the forefront of a 2015 protest against the Mahama administration in protest of the power crisis at the time.

Nelson now feels the president is taking Ghanaians for granted by not addressing the power issues head-on.

